The pileated woodpecker is the second-largest woodpecker in the United States, after the critically ndangered and possibly extinct ivory-billed woodpecker.
Photo by Terri Fierstine

This pileated woodpecker was not trying to tip this cake pan of bird feed over, but simply was trying to eat the seeds that were underneath the pan. The pileated woodpecker is the second-largest woodpecker in the United States, after the critically endangered and possibly extinct ivory-billed woodpecker.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments