The newest members of the Leech Lake Area Chamber of Commerce are Matt and Kim Snell, the new owners Oak Point Resort. Located in the Chippewa National Forest on Leech Lake’s Steamboat Bay, Oak Point Resort’s guests can enjoy all seasons including fishing, hunting, exploring trails, hiking or relaxing to watch the amazing sunsets. Born and raised in Minnesota, the Snells both enjoy the outdoors. They spent time over the last couple of years searching for that perfect opportunity to move that love of the outdoors to another level. They found Oak Point Resort when they stayed there last September. On April 7 they became owners of Oak Point. Their mission is to provide the opportunity for all their guests to experience everything that nature has to offer and to be a special part of making long-lasting memories. The Snells are pictured with their First Business Dollar.
featured
Oak Point Resort joins Chamber
Tags
Gail Deboer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Trending Now
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.