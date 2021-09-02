The newest members of the Leech Lake Area Chamber of Commerce are Matt and Kim Snell, the new owners Oak Point Resort.
The newest members of the Leech Lake Area Chamber of Commerce are Matt and Kim Snell, the new owners Oak Point Resort. Located in the Chippewa National Forest on Leech Lake’s Steamboat Bay, Oak Point Resort’s guests can enjoy all seasons including fishing, hunting, exploring trails, hiking or relaxing to watch the amazing sunsets. Born and raised in Minnesota, the Snells both enjoy the outdoors. They spent time over the last couple of years searching for that perfect opportunity to move that love of the outdoors to another level. They found Oak Point Resort when they stayed there last September. On April 7 they became owners of Oak Point. Their mission is to provide the opportunity for all their guests to experience everything that nature has to offer and to be a special part of making long-lasting memories. The Snells are pictured with their First Business Dollar.

