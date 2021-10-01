PARK RAPIDS — The Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning presents Tom Chapin, “Humorous Tales of Poachers Caught in the Act,” from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at Armory Arts and Events Center.
Chapin, a retired game warden from Grand Rapids who spoke at HCLL several years ago after his first book, “Poachers Caught!” was published, returns by popular request to discuss the sequel, “More Poachers Caught!” Chapin presents a 30-year history of poaching enforcement through his recollection of past events and experiences. He explains in dramatic detail incidents of human behavior only witnessed through the eyes of a game warden.
The presentation is informative and oftentimes humorous. The program is open to the public, free of charge and handicap accessible.
