The Red Lake Band of Chippewa Indians will host an Ojibwe Language and Culture Camp Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the seventh consecutive year.
The three-day Gabeshiwin (camp) will feature, lacrosse, moccasin game, Ojibwe Bingo, rock painting, sand art, tobacco pouch making, traditional Anishinaabe teachings and more. The camp’s location will again be at the Ponemah Round House in the back woods of Obaashiing. (Ponemah) Transportation and meals are provided.
This is a time that Red Lake children, families and the community look forward to; it provides them an opportunity to immerse themselves in Ojibwemowin and the rich culture of the Anishinaabe. Great efforts are made to teach children the importance of kinship, language and culture; this helps to build confidence. Elders play a large role as teachers for the teachers.
The Gabeshiwin is part of Red Lake Nation’s Ojibwemowin (Ojibwe Language) Revitalization efforts.
It’s a community event, is free and open to the public, and everyone is welcome! If you have any additional questions, please contact: Ponemah Outpatient at (218) 554-7425 or Economic Development at ( 218) 679-1462.
