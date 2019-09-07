CASS LAKE — The pow-wow celebrations put on by the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe in Cass Lake were recognized by Orton Oil Company and Cenex, the energy brand of CHS, for being a unique source of pride to northwestern Minnesota.
As part of this recognition, the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe received a $5,000 grant from Cenex to support a pavilion at the pow-wow fair grounds.
The Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe determined the $5,000 donation would go toward a pavilion that will be used during a variety of events, such as family picnics, the traditional moccasin game and pow-wows. The celebratory pow-wows are a long-standing tradition for Native American tribes, especially among the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe in Cass Lake. It is a time to celebrate the community’s culture through songs and dance for an entire weekend.
“Orton Oil Company is proud to celebrate traditions that make our town unique,” said Frank Orton, general manager of Orton Oil Company. “Here in Cass Lake, we celebrate the traditions that the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe bring to our community and it’s exciting that the Cenex gift will help support celebrations for years to come.”
The donation was made possible through a grant program that encourages local Cenex stores to share stories about what makes their communities unique. In total, more than $100,000 will be given back to Cenex communities this year.
“The Cenex brand has a deep-rooted history of serving the people and communities of rural America,” said Bryan Brignac, director of marketing at CHS, the nation’s largest farmer-owned cooperative. “We are proud of our associates at Orton Oil Company who are highlighting ways that their hometowns are special.”
