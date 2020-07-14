Events and activities
No Art Fair at the Winery for 2020
Forest Edge Winery announces with regret that it will not be hosting the Art Fair at the Winery Aug. 15-16, 2020. Due to the limits on numbers of visitor, social distancing protocols, and the increasing number of COVID cases across the US, owners Steve and Kristin Twait felt it is not safe to host the art fair this year. They plan to hold the event Aug. 21-22, 2021, the 20th anniversary of the event.
Wed.-Sat., July 15-18
Moondance Jam returns in ‘21
Moondance Jam will not be held July 15-18, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but will return in 2021. Check the moondancejam.com website for details.
Saturday, July 18
Hope Lutheran garden tour
Due to COVID-19, the Women of Hope Lutheran Church, Walker, will not hold their Christmas in July fundraiser. Instead, they will hold a Garden Tour from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Come to the memorial garden at the rear of the church to get maps of garden locations and to select items from the plant sale. You can also enter a drawing for a handmade quilt; drawing at 3 p.m. All free-will donations and proceeds from the plant sale will support the annual Christmas Food Boxes project.
Tuesday, July 21
Jolly Jammers meet in Akeley
Join the Jolly Jammers the third Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. at Akeley Methodist Church. If you play an instrument, sing or have a listening ear, you are welcome. Microphones and electric power furnished. Seating will be spaced for safety. Bring a treat to share; beverages provided. For more info call 652-2885.
Wednesday, July 29
Walker blood drive
The Walker Legion Post 134 will host a blood drive from 11:45 a.m. to 6 p.m. Call Bev Meyer at (218) 547-2038 to schedule an appointment.
Saturday, August 1
Walker Bay Day returns in ‘21
Walker Bay Day, originally scheduled for Aug. 1, will not be held in 2020 due to COVID-19, but will return on Aug. 7, 2021.
Sat.-Sun., Aug. 15-16
Sat.-Sun., Sept. 5-6
Arts Off 84 Art Crawl canceled
Due to the COVID-19 virus, the 2020 Arts Off 84 Art Crawl, scheduled for Sept. 5-6, has been canceled. The decision needed to be made early as the Art Crawl brochure listing vendors and sites is usually printed in June. The 14th annual Arts Off 84 Art Crawl will return Sept. 4-5, 2021.
