Events and activities
Two Divas at Walker Bay Theater
Walker Bay Theater (609 Minnesota Ave., lower level) welcomes “Two Divas Sing the Best of Broadway,” featuring Kelly Grussendorf and Heather Cruse. Shows at 7:30 p.m. July 23, 26, 27; matinees at 3 p.m. July 24 and 28. Tickets are adults $20; seniors and students 18 and under, $15. Also Dinner Theater July 25, 6 p.m., at Horseshoe Bay Resort, 8096 Hawthorn Trl. NW. Tickets $45 (incl. dinner and theater).
Wednesday, July 17
St. Paul’s Lutheran Country Fair
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Hackensack, holds its Country Fair, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a bake sale lunch, nearly new rummage items, crafts and plants.
Free Wednesdays-Cass Museum
Due to an outpouring of support, more “Free Day at the Museum” dates have been added. Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) is sponsored by Shriver’s Bait.
Cards at Lake May Center
Join friends to play the 500 card game Wednesdays at 1 p.m. at Lake May Center, Hwy. 34, Walker.
Thursday, July 18
Headwaters Stroke Support
The Headwaters Stroke Support Group is for stroke survivors, family members, friends and caregivers. The group meets the third Thursday, 1:30 to 3 p.m., St. Joseph’s south lobby conference room, Park Rapids. Call (218) 237-5744, for information.
Walker Bay Live every Thursday!
Music, art, food, brews, fun. That’s Walker Bay Live, every Thursday, June 13-Sept. 5, 5 p.m.-ish to 9 p.m.- ish, somewhere in Walker. Tonight: Walker City Dock, featuring Crescent Moon (Fun, variety of covers). Suggested donation $5. After party at the American Legion.
Hackensack Hub meeting
Members of the Hackensack Hub will hold a noon potluck at The Hub. Bring a dish to pass.
PEO Chapter CY meets
PEO Chapter CY, meets at The Hub, Hackensack. Social, 7 p.m., meeting 7:30 p.m. Hostess, Katy Hoover; co-hostesses, Cathy Iversen and Jeannie Blomme. Program: Faith in Action, presenter, Theresa Eclov.
Cards at Lake May Center
Join friends to play card games on Thursdays; Hand ‘N Foot or bridge at 1 p.m., at the Lake May Center, Hwy. 34, Walker. Farmer’s Market
Farmer’s Market
The Walker Community Farmer’s Market will be held every Thursday, with live music, food and crafters..
Friday, July 19
Free Friday-Cass County Museum
Today’s “Free Friday” at the Cass County Museum (free admission) is sponsored by Green Scene and the Walker American Legion.
Hospice care chicken dinner
CHI St. Joseph’s Health will hold a hospice care fundraiser; chicken dinner and brownie sundae dessert bar, 4:30-730 p.m., Park Rapids American Legion Club. Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for kids ages 4-10 and free for kids age 3 and younger.
Free Christian movie
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Akeley, presents a free Christian movie at 2 and 7 p.m. This month’s movie is “Only God Can” that explores the bond of five friends struggling with life’s challenges. Free popcorn and beverages.
Sunday, July 21
Hack Legion Auxiliary breakfast
The Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary will serve breakfast from 8:30-11:30 a.m. at the club. Menu includes choice of biscuits and gravy with eggs OR French toast with eggs and bacon, juice and coffee for $6. Proceeds support youth scholarships.
Staples Music in the Park series
The Music in the Park series in Staples welcomes musician Craig Peterson, playing classic country and classic rock, 7 p.m. at Northern Pacific Park, 625 Sixth St. NE. Turn N. on Sixth Street at the junction of Hwys. 10 and 210, go six blocks. In case of rain, concerts will be moved to Faith Lutheran Church.
Gazebo Concert Series
The Gazebo Concert Series will be held every Sunday night, June 16-Aug. 25, 7 p.m., Community Church (UCC). If weather threatens, concert will be in the church. Free will offerings for performers; bring a lawn chair. Tonight’s performers Allen and Matt.
Monday, July 22
Line dancing in at Lake May
Line dancing Mondays at the Lake May Center, Hwy. 34, Walker. Regular line dancing, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Tue.-Sun., July 23-28
Two Divas at Walker Bay Theater
Walker Bay Theater (609 Minnesota Ave., lower level) welcomes “Two Divas Sing the Best of Broadway,” featuring Kelly Grussendorf and Heather Cruse. Shows at 7:30 p.m. July 23, 26, 27; matinees at 3 p.m. July 24 and 28. Tickets are adults $20; seniors and students 18 and under, $15. Also Dinner Theater July 25, 6 p.m., at Horseshoe Bay Resort, 8096 Hawthorn Trl. NW. Tickets $45 (incl. dinner and theater).
Tuesday, July 23
Cass Co. Public Health Clinic
Cass County Public Health will hold a senior health clinic, 4th Tues., 9-11 a.m., at the Lake May Center, Hwy. 34, Walker, offering blood pressure screenings and foot care.
Wednesday, July 24
Ruby’s Pantry in Laporte
Ruby’s Pantry, Laporte’s Pop-Up Pantry, sponsored by Trinity Lutheran Church, will be held at Laporte School. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. and distribution begins at 4:30, continuing until 6 or until the shares are gone. Bring $20 cash and two large totes for each share. You can still pre-register by going to www.rubyspantry.org and sign up on the Laporte pre-registration. You are allotted a 15-minute time slot and can show up 15 minutes earlier than your designated time slot. Please know that you cannot sign up earlier than that. Please note: August’s Pop-up Pantry will be on Tuesday, Aug. 27.
Free Wednesdays-Cass Museum
Due to an outpouring of support, more “Free Day at the Museum” dates have been added. Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) is sponsored by Lucky Moose.
Ten Mile Lake Women’s Coffee
The Ten Mile Lake Women’s Coffee meets from 10-11 a.m. Hostess is Pat Ripkin and co-hostesses are Carol Williams and Jill Ripkin Anderson.
Cards at Lake May Center
Join friends to play the 500 card game Wednesdays at 1 p.m. at Lake May Center, Hwy. 34, Walker.
Hope Lutheran Free Comm. meal
Hope Lutheran Church, 305 S. 10th St., Walker, is serving a free community meal at 5:30 p.m. featuring a Cowboy Chicken Dinner with all the fixings. Everyone is welcome.
Thursday, July 25
Walker Bay Live every Thursday!
Music, art, food, brews, fun. That’s Walker Bay Live, every Thursday, June 13-Sept. 5, 5 p.m.-ish to 9 p.m.- ish, somewhere in Walker. Tonight: City Park Playground, featuring Luke Hendrickson (Americana, Folk, Outlaw Country). Suggested donation $5. After party at the American Legion.
Crazy Daze
Downtown Businesses will have sales, discounts and clearances on many items, 9-5.
Cards at Lake May Center
Join friends to play card games on Thursdays; Hand ‘N Foot or bridge at 1 p.m., at the Lake May Center, Hwy. 34, Walker.
Farmer’s Market
The Walker Community Farmer’s Market will be held every Thursday, with live music, food and crafters.
Strikepoint Handbells at Hope
Strikepoint, one of the world’s top handbell ensembles, will perform at 7 p.m. at Hope Lutheran Church, 305 10th St. S., Walker. Free admission but a $15 donation is suggested.
Friday, July 26
Free Friday-Cass County Museum
Today’s “Free Friday” at the Cass County Museum (free admission) is sponsored by First National Bank, Walker, and Charlie’s Up North.
Friday Fish Fry in Walker
A walleye dinner is served every fourth Friday of the month, 5-7 p.m., at the Lake May Center, Hwy. 34, Walker. Two walleye fillets, baked potato, wild rice, coleslaw, rolls, homemade pies, $15.
ACCL meets at The Hub
The Association of Cass County Lakes meets from 9:30-11 a.m. at the Hub, Hackensack.
Sunday, July 28
Gazebo Concert Series
The Gazebo Concert Series will be held every Sunday night, June 16-Aug. 25, 7 p.m., Community Church (UCC). If weather threatens, concert will be in the church. Free will offerings for performers; bring a lawn chair. Tonight’s performers After 5.
Summer music-Trinity, Cass Lake
Trinity Lutheran Church, Hwy. 2, Cass Lake, is sponsoring a summer concert featuring talented pianist Wayne Hoff and other Bemidji area musicians. The concert will feature vocal, instrumental, jazz, rag time and other types of music. Cake and ice cream served after the concert.
Monday, July 29
Memory Cafe comes to Walker
The Memory Cafe, a social get-together for those with memory loss and their caregivers, will be open today at The Traveling Art Pub in Walker,10:30-noon. Enjoy coffee, snacks, creative art activities, music, memory games, reminiscing, support and sharing. Free; registration not required. Questions? Contact Simon at 547-6843 or email swhitehe@umn.edu.
Line dancing in at Lake May
Line dancing Mondays at the Lake May Center, Hwy. 34, Walker. Regular line dancing, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, July 31
Free Wednesdays-Cass Museum
Due to an outpouring of support, more “Free Day at the Museum” dates have been added. Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) is sponsored by Pederson Family Dental.
Blood Drive-Walker Legion
A blood drive will be held, noon-6p.m., Walker American Legion. For appointment contact Bev Meyer at (218) 547-2038 or go to www.bloodhero.com/sitecoordinator. Sponsor code: Donateblood
Cards at Lake May Center
Join friends to play the 500 card game Wednesdays at 1 p.m. at Lake May Center, Hwy. 34, Walker.
Thursday, August 1
Walker Bay Live every Thursday!
Music, art, food, brews, fun. That’s Walker Bay Live, every Thursday, June 13-Sept. 5, 5 p.m.-ish to 9 p.m.- ish, somewhere in Walker. Tonight: City Park Lighthouse, featuring Hornucopia, a Tribute to Horns in the Rock Era. Suggested donation $5. After party at the American Legion.
Farmer’s Market
The Walker Community Farmer’s Market will be held every Thursday, with live music, food and crafters..
First Thursday Clinic
CHI St. Joseph’s Healthy Community hosts hemoglobin screenings, free blood pressure checks, immunizations for adults age 19 and older. HgbA1c (nonfasting) testing, $10, by appointment. Clinics 2-4 p.m. First Thurs., 1415 First St. E., Suite 2, Park Rapids. Call (218) 237-5478.
Friday, Aug. 2
Free Friday-Cass County Museum
Today’s “Free Friday” at the Cass County Museum (free admission) is sponsored by Breen & Person, Ltd., and Main Stream.
Sunday, Aug. 4
Gazebo Concert Series
The Gazebo Concert Series will be held every Sunday night, June 16-Aug. 25, 7 p.m., Community Church (UCC). If weather threatens, concert will be in the church. Free will offerings for performers; bring a lawn chair. Tonight’s performers, Remember When.
Wednesday, Aug. 7
Free Wednesdays-Cass Museum
Due to an outpouring of support, more “Free Day at the Museum” dates have been added. Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) is sponsored by Turf Tech.
Ten Mile Lake Women’s Coffee
The Ten Mile Lake Women’s Coffee meets at 5:30 p.m. for a wine and cheese party. Hostesses are Lori Larson, Kim Moe and Karla Seibert.
Thursday, August 8
Walker Bay Live every Thursday!
Music, art, food, brews, fun. That’s Walker Bay Live, every Thursday, June 13-Sept. 5, 5 p.m.-ish to 9 p.m.- ish, somewhere in Walker. Tonight: Walker Marina, featuring Aaron Simmons, Americana, Country New & Old; Neil Diamond Show. Suggested donation $5. After party at the American Legion.
Izaak Walton League meets
The Cass County chapter of the Izaak Walton League of America meets at 5:30 p.m. at Deep Portage Learning Center east of Hackensack. New members welcome. for more info contact Jack Fitzgerald at (218) 682-2941.
Friday, Aug. 9
Free Friday-Cass County Museum
Today’s “Free Friday” at the Cass County Museum (free admission) is sponsored by Tiger Lily’s and Jenny and Co.
Sunday, Aug. 11
Gazebo Concert Series
The Gazebo Concert Series will be held every Sunday night, June 16-Aug. 25, 7 p.m., Community Church (UCC). If weather threatens, concert will be in the church. Free will offerings for performers; bring a lawn chair. Tonight’s performer Eclectic Electric, Louis Samsa.
Monday, Aug. 12
Bariatric Surgery Support Group
Sanford-Bemidji’s bariatric weight loss surgery support group meets the second Monday of each month, 6-7:30 p.m., Education Room C, Sanford Bemidji Medical Center, 1300 Anne St. NW. Enter through the east visitor entrance. The group connects people with others to discuss experiences, share ideas and provide emotional support. The group is led by a volunteer support leader; a member of Sanford’s Bariatric Surgery Program will be available to assist with questions. Call (281) 333-500 for info.
Wednesday, Aug. 14
Ten Mile Lake Women’s Coffee
The Ten Mile Lake Women’s Coffee meets from 10-11 a.m. Hostess is Teresa Conway.
Free Wednesdays-Cass Museum
Due to an outpouring of support, more “Free Day at the Museum” dates have been added. Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) is sponsored by Friends of the Cass County Museum.
Thursday, August 15
Walker Bay Live every Thursday!
Music, art, food, brews, fun. That’s Walker Bay Live, every Thursday, June 13-Sept. 5, 5 p.m.-ish to 9 p.m.- ish, somewhere in Walker. Tonight: Green Scene, featuring We Ain’t Cowboys (Traditional Country Duo). Suggested donation $5. After party at the American Legion.
Friday, Aug. 16
Free Friday-Cass County Museum
Today’s “Free Friday” at the Cass County Museum (free admission) is sponsored by Walker Eye Clinic and American National Bank.
Saturday, Aug. 17
Paws & Claws microchips, nails
Paws and Claws Rescue and Resort, 2949 Hwy. 371, Hackensack, will hold a walk-in microchip ($25) and nail trim ($10) clinic today, 10-2. Dogs must be on leash; cats in carriers; proof of up to date rabies vaccination required.
Sunday, Aug. 18
Gazebo Concert Series
The Gazebo Concert Series will be held every Sunday night, June 16-Aug. 25, 7 p.m., Community Church (UCC). If weather threatens, concert will be in the church. Free will offerings for performers; bring a lawn chair. Tonight’s performers Menten, Thunem and Nye.
Wednesday, Aug. 21
Ten Mile Lake Women’s Coffee
The Ten Mile Lake Women’s Coffee meets from 10-11 a.m. Hostess is Shelly Knuths.
Free Wednesdays-Cass Museum
Due to an outpouring of support, more “Free Day at the Museum” dates have been added. Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) is sponsored by Friends of the Cass County Museum.
Thursday, August 22
Walker Bay Live every Thursday!
Music, art, food, brews, fun. That’s Walker Bay Live, every Thursday, June 13-Sept. 5, 5 p.m.-ish to 9 p.m.- ish.
Tuesday, August 27
Ruby’s Pantry in Laporte
Ruby’s Pantry, Laporte’s Pop-Up Pantry, sponsored by Trinity Lutheran Church, will be held at Laporte School. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. and distribution begins at 4:30, continuing until 6 or until the shares are gone. Bring $20 cash and two large totes for each share. You can still pre-register by going to www.rubyspantry.org and sign up on the Laporte pre-registration. You are allotted a 15-minute time slot and can show up 15 minutes earlier than your designated time slot. Please know that you cannot sign up earlier than that.
Wednesday, August 28
Ten Mile Lake Women’s Coffee
The Ten Mile Lake Women’s Coffee meets from 10-11 a.m. Hostess is Jeannie Blomme.
Free Wednesdays-Cass Museum
Due to an outpouring of support, more “Free Day at the Museum” dates have been added. Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) is sponsored by Mustang Sally’s of Walker.
Thursday, August 29
Walker Bay Live every Thursday!
Music, art, food, brews, fun. That’s Walker Bay Live, every Thursday, June 13-Sept. 5, 5 p.m.-ish to 9 p.m.- ish, somewhere in Walker. Tonight: Walker Marina, featuring Everett Smithson Band (Music of Mississippi, Blues, Zydeco, Creole). Suggested donation $5. After party at the American Legion.
Friday, Aug. 30
Free Friday-Cass County Museum
Today’s “Free Friday” at the Cass County Museum (free admission) is sponsored by Kabekona Lake Assoc. and Resort Marine and Service.
Wed., Sept. 4, 11, 18
Childbirth Preparation- September
Classes are designed for the seventh, eighth or ninth month of pregnancy, held in CHI St. Joseph’s Health-Park Rapids, Lower Level Conference Room (follow signs), 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays Sept. 4, 11, 18. Call Janine at (218) 616-3385 to register.
Wednesday, Sept. 4
Free Wednesdays-Cass Museum
Due to an outpouring of support, more “Free Day at the Museum” dates have been added. Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) is sponsored by Northern Star Co-op.
Thursday, Sept. 5
Walker Bay Live every Thursday!
Music, art, food, brews, fun. That’s Walker Bay Live, every Thursday, June 13-Sept. 5, 5 p.m.-ish to 9 p.m.- ish, somewhere in Walker. Tonight: Trapper’s Landing Lodge, featuring Crescent Moon (Fun, Variety of Covers). Suggested donation $5. After party at the American Legion.
Friday, Sept. 6
Free Friday-Cass County Museum
Today’s “Free Friday” at the Cass County Museum (free admission) is sponsored by Renee Geving and Lakeside Fireplace and Stove.
Monday, Sept. 9
Bariatric Surgery Support Group
Sanford-Bemidji’s bariatric weight loss surgery support group meets the second Monday of each month, 6-7:30 p.m., Education Room C, Sanford Bemidji Medical Center, 1300 Anne St. NW. Enter through the east visitor entrance. The group connects people with others to discuss experiences, share ideas and provide emotional support. The group is led by a volunteer support leader; a member of Sanford’s Bariatric Surgery Program will be available to assist with questions. Call (281) 333-500 for info.
Monday, Sept. 30
Memory Cafe comes to Walker
The Memory Cafe, a social get-together for those with memory loss and their caregivers, will be open today at The Traveling Art Pub in Walker,10:30-noon. Enjoy coffee, snacks, creative art activities, music, memory games, reminiscing, support and sharing. Free; registration not required. Questions? Contact Simon at 547-6843 or email swhitehe@umn.edu.
Monday, Oct. 14
Bariatric Surgery Support Group
Sanford-Bemidji’s bariatric weight loss surgery support group meets the second Monday of each month, 6-7:30 p.m., Education Room C, Sanford Bemidji Medical Center, 1300 Anne St. NW. Enter through the east visitor entrance. The group connects people with others to discuss experiences, share ideas and provide emotional support. The group is led by a volunteer support leader; a member of Sanford’s Bariatric Surgery Program will be available to assist with questions. Call (281) 333-500 for info.
Monday, Oct. 28
Memory Cafe comes to Walker
The Memory Cafe, a social get-together for those with memory loss and their caregivers, will be open today at The Traveling Art Pub in Walker,10:30-noon. Enjoy coffee, snacks, creative art activities, music, memory games, reminiscing, support and sharing. Free; registration not required. Questions? Contact Simon at 547-6843 or email swhitehe@umn.edu.
Monday, Nov. 11
Bariatric Surgery Support Group
Sanford-Bemidji’s bariatric weight loss surgery support group meets the second Monday of each month, 6-7:30 p.m., Education Room C, Sanford Bemidji Medical Center, 1300 Anne St. NW. Enter through the east visitor entrance. The group connects people with others to discuss experiences, share ideas and provide emotional support. The group is led by a volunteer support leader; a member of Sanford’s Bariatric Surgery Program will be available to assist with questions. Call (281) 333-500 for info.
Monday, Nov. 25
Memory Cafe comes to Walker
The Memory Cafe, a social get-together for those with memory loss and their caregivers, will be open today at The Traveling Art Pub in Walker,10:30-noon. Enjoy coffee, snacks, creative art activities, music, memory games, reminiscing, support and sharing. Free; registration not required. Questions? Contact Simon at 547-6843 or email swhitehe@umn.edu.
Monday, Dec. 9
Bariatric Surgery Support Group
Sanford-Bemidji’s bariatric weight loss surgery support group meets the second Monday of each month, 6-7:30 p.m., Education Room C, Sanford Bemidji Medical Center, 1300 Anne St. NW. Enter through the east visitor entrance. The group connects people with others to discuss experiences, share ideas and provide emotional support. The group is led by a volunteer support leader; a member of Sanford’s Bariatric Surgery Program will be available to assist with questions. Call (281) 333-500 for info.
Monday, Dec. 30
Memory Cafe comes to Walker
The Memory Cafe, a social get-together for those with memory loss and their caregivers, will be open today at The Traveling Art Pub in Walker,10:30-noon. Enjoy coffee, snacks, creative art activities, music, memory games, reminiscing, support and sharing. Free; registration not required. Questions? Contact Simon at 547-6843 or email swhitehe@umn.edu.
