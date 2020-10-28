Events and activities

Spanish Club Fruit Sale

The WHA Spanish Club will be selling oranges and grapfruit through Nov. 4. Calif. naval orange, 88 per case, full case-$38; half case-$19. Texas fancy red grapefruit, 40 per case, full case-$38; half case, $19.Mixed fruit, 44 oranges and 20 grapefruit, full case, $38. To order, call Patty Knight at (218) 547-4224 or email to pattyknight@whaschools.org. Delivery date is Dec. 1, drive up curbside delivery after school.

Walker Legion, Auxil. photo project

The Walker American Legion and Auxiliary are working on a joint project to update the photo board of members currently serving in the military. If you are currently serving, send a 4-by-6 inch photo either digitally to grandVuLodge@arvig.net; mail hard copies to the Walker Legion Auxiliary, PO Box 1114, Walker, MN 56484; or drop off photos at the Legion Club, 407 Front St., Walker. Please provide name, branch of service, address and phone number.

Thursday, Nov. 12

Retired Military Group

The Park Rapids Area Retired Military Group meets second Thursday at 6 p.m. at The Stomping Grounds north of Akeley on Hwy. 64. All retired military from all service branches are welcome with family and friends. Call Cmdr. Gregg Remus at (701) 446-7651 ir Vice Commander David Buchholz at (218) 616-0432 for information, if needed.

