Thursday, Dec. 24
Christmas at White Oak
Join us at White Oak Bible Chapel south of Akeley on Hwy. 64 for Christmas Eve candlelight service at 7 p.m.
Christmas Eve at Trinity Luth, C.L.
Trinity Lutheran Church, Cass Lake, will celebrate Christmas Eve with a drive-in worship service at 4 p.m., with worshipers tuned in via car radio; or by video, posted online after 5:30 p.m. there will be Christmas hymns, communion, and singing Silent Night. Bring flashlights and blankets if you choose not to run your car the whole time.
Sunday, Dec. 27
Christmas at White Oak
Join us at White Oak Bible Chapel south of Akeley on Hwy. 64 for a post-Christmas, pre-New Years' service at 11 a.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 6
Hackensack Blood Drive
Hackensack Lions and Faith in Action for Cass County will hold a community blood drive from 1:30-5:30 p.m. at the Community Building on Lake Ave. To schedule an appointment call Faith in Action at 675-5435 or go online to www.bloodhero.com and use sponsor code Hackensack. Appointments encouraged; face masks/coverings required.
Thursday, Jan. 7
Walker Blood Drive
The Walker Blood Drive will be held at the Community Church, Hwy. 371 and Tianna Drive, noon to5:30 p.m. Call Bev Meyer for an appointment, 547-2038.
Thursday, Jan. 14
Retired Mil. Group rescheduled
The Park Rapids Area Retired Military Group will meet this evening at 6 p.m. at Bogey’s in Park Rapids for its rescheduled Christmas Party. If you wish to participate, bring a gift to exchange. Be safe, all. Happy New Year! Call Cmdr. Gregg Remus at (701) 446-7651 or Vice Cmdr. Dave Buchholz, (218) 616-0432 for information.
