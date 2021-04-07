Tuesday, April 13

Virtual Job Fair ‘21

The  Leech Lake Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the Virtual Job Fair ‘21 from 8:30 a.m.-9 p.m., using a computer or smartphone. Go to leech-lake.com and follow the path to a potential new career. Local businesses will be looking for part-time, full-time or seasonal employees. For more information contact the Chamber at (218) 547-1313 or info@leech-lake.com

Saturday, April 17

Deep Portage Spring Rendezvous

Come on out to Deep Portage Learning Center east of Hackensack for the Spring Rendevous, a fun event for the whole family. Two time slots: 10 a.m.-noon, or 1-3 p.m. RSVP before April 14 and indicate which session and how many will attend. Call (320) 760-5576 or email to miranda.sater@gmail.com. Masks required inside buidings; social distancing when participating in events.  No participation fee but donations are appreciated

