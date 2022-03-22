Events and activities
Yoga at Village Square
Enjoy yoga with Theresa every Wednesday and Friday, 6 a.m. at Village Square in Walker.
Friday, Sunday meat raffle
Meat raffles will be held every Friday at 6 p.m., and every Sunday at 3:30 p.m. at Spencer-Ross Legion Post, Walker.
Saturday meat raffle
A meat raffle will be held every Saturday at 6 p.m. at Wilbur’s on the Bay.
Bar Bingo
Bar Bingo will be held every Tuesday, 6 p.m., at Spencer-Ross Legion Post, Walker.
Wednesday, March 23
AARP Tax Prep
The AARP tax preparation site at the Hackensack Hub (behind the post office) in Hackensack will be open Wednesdays, Feb. 2-April 13, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. by appointment only. Call Sally Knight at (314) 420-2670.
Ruby’s Pantry
The next Ruby’s Pantry in Laporte will be held at the Laporte School Bus Garage, across from 315 Main St. W. Distribution is from 4:30-6 p.m. Each bundle is $22; bring EXACT CHANGE. No limit on the number of bundles. Bring boxes to switch out for prepared bundles, if possible. Drive-through distribution. Pre-register at www.RubysPantry.org. Also sign up to volunteer.
Joint Lenten Services
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church (ELCA) and Union Congregational Church (UCC) of Hackensack invite all to five joint Lenten worship services Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m. March 9-April 6. Tonight’s service will be at St. Paul Lutheran’s Pastor Leif Espeland. All are welcome.
Thursday, March 24
AARP Tax Prep
The AARP tax preparation site in Longville will be at Salem Lutheran Church, 3149 C.R. 5, Thursdays, Feb. 3-April 14, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. by appointment only. Call Ron at (218) 675-6532.
Fri.-Sat., March 25-26
Live Music-Chase
Live music with Tim Haus, 7 p.m. at Chase on the Lake, Walker.
Friday, March 25
Rockin’ Bingo
Rockin’ Bingo at 8 p.m. at Spencer-Ross Legion Club, Walker.
Saturday, March 26
Natural gardening
Jim Etzel will hold talk about natural, organic gardening, soils and related topics from 9-noon at The Hub, Hackensack.
Basketball fundraiser
The Jim Morrison Memorial Basketball Fundraiser will be held at WHA High School starting at noon.
Sunday, March 27
Laporte Auxiliary fundraiser
The Laporte American Legion Auxiliary will hold a soup and sandwich lunch with bake, craft and miscellaneous sales, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Laporte Town Hall. Soups, chilis, sandwich, beverage, bar. Proceeds go to local and veteran programs and scholarships.
Tuesday, March 29
Free garden class
Mary Parrish will hold a free garden class on new plants, 10-11 a.m., at The Hub, Hackensack.
Wednesday, March 30
AARP Tax Prep
The AARP tax preparation site at the Hackensack Hub (behind the post office) in Hackensack will be open Wednesdays, Feb. 2-April 13, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. by appointment only. Call Sally Knight at (314) 420-2670.
Joint Lenten Services
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church (ELCA) and Union Congregational Church (UCC) of Hackensack invite all to five joint Lenten worship services Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m. March 9-April 6. Tonight’s service will be at Union Church, led by Pastor Torri Vande Zande. All are welcome
Thursday, March 31
AARP Tax Prep
The AARP tax preparation site in Longville will be at Salem Lutheran Church, 3149 C.R. 5, Thursdays, Feb. 3-April 14, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. by appointment only. Call Ron at (218) 675-6532.
Friday, April 1
Fish fry dinner
St. Theodore’s Catholic Church, Laporte, will serve a fish fry dinner from 5-7 p.m. at the church. $10 per plate or $25 per family. Menu includes fried fish, French fries, coleslaw, fry bread, dessert. Sponsored by Knights of Columbus Laporte/Nevis. Proceeds go to “Coats for Kids,” wheelchairs and local food shelves.
Monday, April 4
Watercolor pencil classes
Watercolor pencil classes for age 8 and up, including adults, at Mt. Zion Church, 414 Lincoln Ave., Bemidji. Contact Les at (218) 556-3521 for details and to register.
Wednesday, April 6
AARP Tax Prep
The AARP tax preparation site at the Hackensack Hub (behind the post office) in Hackensack will be open Wednesdays, Feb. 2-April 13, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. by appointment only. Call Sally Knight at (314) 420-2670.
Joint Lenten Services
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church (ELCA) and Union Congregational Church (UCC) of Hackensack invite all to five joint Lenten worship services Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m. March 9-April 6. Tonight’s service will be at St. Paul’s Lutheran, led by Pastor Leif Espeland. All are welcome.
Thursday, April 7
AARP Tax Prep
The AARP tax preparation site in Longville will be at Salem Lutheran Church, 3149 C.R. 5, Thursdays, Feb. 3-April 14, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. by appointment only. Call Ron at (218) 675-6532.
Tuesday, April 12
Job Fair ‘22
The Leech Lake Chamber of commerce will sponsor Virtual Job Fair ‘22. Hours are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Go to leech-lake.com/virtual -job-fairon a computer or smart phone and follow the path to a potential new job or career; part-time, full-time, year-round or seasonal employment. for more info contact the Chamber at (218) 547-1313 or info@leech-lake.com
Wednesday, April 13
AARP Tax Prep
The AARP tax preparation site at the Hackensack Hub (behind the post office) in Hackensack will be open Wednesdays, Feb. 2-April 13, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. by appointment only. Call Sally Knight at (314) 420-2670.
Thursday, April 14
AARP Tax Prep
The AARP tax preparation site in Longville will be at Salem Lutheran Church, 3149 C.R. 5, Thursdays, Feb. 3-April 14, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. by appointment only. Call Ron at (218) 675-6532.
Military group gathers
The military group will meet at 6 p.m. at Huntersville east of Menagha. Service members, bring anyone you wish as this is an open group. Come enjoy a meal together. Call Lynn at (218) 562-4378 for more information.
Monday, April 18
Watercolor pencil classes
Watercolor pencil classes for age 8 and up, including adults, at Mt. Zion Church, 414 Lincoln Ave., Bemidji. Contact Les at (218) 556-3521 for details and to register.
Saturday, June 25
Spring Bike Fling
The Spring Bike Fling will be held at 10 a.m. at Walker City Park; three choices for routes: 24 miles, 48 miles, 36 miles. “Hack and Back” is our theme. To sign up, go to https://www.BikeReg.com/spring-bike-fling
Fri.-Sun., July 15-17
WHA Class of ‘82
The Walker-Hackensack Class of 1982 will have their 40-year “Let’s Reconnect” class reunion in Walker the weekend of July 15-17. Please contact Kirsten Eggena at (218) 232-4529 or Theresa Bilben at (218) 556-3980 for more information.
