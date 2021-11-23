Fri.-Sat., Nov. 26-27
Festival of Lights
The Festival of Lights in Walker is a great way to “light up the town” and start the holiday season. Fun activities for the whole family: Reindeer Ramble, a Float Village on Fifth, Party with Santa at Walker Bay Theater, Community Christmas Tree decoraing and more. To be an event sponsor or for more information on the Leech Lake Chamber website, leech-lake.com or call (218) 547-1313.
Saturday, Dec. 4
Sweets, Treats, Treasures
The eighth annual Christmas Sweets, Treats and Treasures will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until sold out at Calvary Lutheran Church, 112 Park Ave., Park Rapids. Sponsored by CHI St. Joseph’s Health Auxiliary, the event raises funds to enhance patient comfort and healing. at St. Joseph’s Health. The event features a gift boutique, cookie walk, and holiday specialties such as lefse, krumkake, holiday breads, cookie platters and fudge. Cash, checks, credit cards accepted.
Saturday, Dec. 11
Cookies, Carols at The Popple
Join friends and neighbors to sing Christmas carols at The Popple Bar, Laporte, from 1-3 p.m. There will be yummy homemade treats for sale; Santa is stopping by for a visit. Holiday spirit provided by Trinity Lutheran Church and Popple Bar and Grill.
Tuesday, Dec. 16
NAMI suicide prevention
The Minnesota National Alliance on Mental Illness is offering a free online suicide prevention class tailored to farming communities. The program helps individuals learn three steps anyone can take to help prevent a suicide. This 1.5 hour class is for members of rural and ag communities over age 16. It will be offered from 1-2:30 p.m. on Tuesdays Sept. 21, Oct. 19 and Dec. 16. To register see “Classes” at namimn.org. For more information call 651-645-2948.
