Wednesday, July 24
Ruby’s Pantry in Laporte
Ruby’s Pantry, Laporte’s Pop-Up Pantry, sponsored by Trinity Lutheran Church, will be held at Laporte School. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. and distribution begins at 4:30, continuing until 6 or until the shares are gone. Bring $20 cash and two large totes for each share. You can still pre-register by going to www.rubyspantry.org and sign up on the Laporte pre-registration. You are allotted a 15-minute time slot and can show up 15 minutes earlier than your designated time slot. Please know that you cannot sign up earlier than that. Please note: August’s Pop-up Pantry will be on Tuesday, Aug. 27.
Free Wednesdays-Cass Museum
Due to an outpouring of support, more “Free Day at the Museum” dates have been added. Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) is sponsored by Lucky Moose.
Ten Mile Lake Women’s Coffee
The Ten Mile Lake Women’s Coffee meets from 10-11 a.m. Hostess is Pat Ripken and co-hostesses are Carol Williams and Jill Ripken Anderson.
Cards at Lake May Center
Join friends to play the 500 card game Wednesdays at 1 p.m. at Lake May Center, Hwy. 34, Walker.
Hope Lutheran Free Comm. meal
Hope Lutheran Church, 305 S. 10th St., Walker, is serving a free community meal at 5:30 p.m. featuring a Cowboy Chicken Dinner with all the fixings. Everyone is welcome.
Thursday, July 25
Walker Bay Live every Thursday!
Music, art, food, brews, fun. That’s Walker Bay Live, every Thursday, June 13-Sept. 5, 5 p.m.-ish to 9 p.m.- ish, somewhere in Walker. Tonight: City Park Playground, featuring Luke Hendrickson (Americana, Folk, Outlaw Country). Suggested donation $5. After party at the American Legion.
Crazy Daze
Downtown Businesses will have sales, discounts and clearances on many items, 9-5.
Cards at Lake May Center
Join friends to play card games on Thursdays; Hand ‘N Foot or bridge at 1 p.m., at the Lake May Center, Hwy. 34, Walker.
Farmer’s Market
The Walker Community Farmer’s Market will be held every Thursday, with live music, food and crafters.
Strikepoint Handbells at Hope
Strikepoint, one of the world’s top handbell ensembles, will perform at 7 p.m. at Hope Lutheran Church, 305 10th St. S., Walker. Free admission but a $15 donation is suggested.
Friday, July 26
Free Friday-Cass County Museum
Today’s “Free Friday” at the Cass County Museum (free admission) is sponsored by First National Bank, Walker, and Charlie’s Up North.
Friday Fish Fry in Walker
A walleye dinner is served every fourth Friday of the month, 5-7 p.m., at the Lake May Center, Hwy. 34, Walker. Two walleye fillets, baked potato, wild rice, coleslaw, rolls, homemade pies, $15.
ACCL meets at The Hub
The Association of Cass County Lakes meets from 9:30-11 a.m. at the Hub, Hackensack. Guest speaker is John Kruse, Otter Tail County Coalition of Lake Associations, who will present information designed to make it easier for lake associations and members to understand and advocate for the waters they need to protect.
Sunday, July 28
Gazebo Concert Series
The Gazebo Concert Series will be held every Sunday night, June 16-Aug. 25, 7 p.m., Community Church (UCC). If weather threatens, concert will be in the church. Free will offerings for performers; bring a lawn chair. Tonight’s performers After 5.
Summer music-Trinity, Cass Lake
Trinity Lutheran Church, Hwy. 2, Cass Lake, is sponsoring a summer concert featuring talented pianist Wayne Hoff and other Bemidji area musicians. The concert will feature vocal, instrumental, jazz, rag time and other types of music. Cake and ice cream served after the concert.
Staples Music in the Park
Accordion player Nathan Neuman and his Old-Time Band will perform at the Music in the Park Series in Staples at 7 p.m. Location is Northern Pacific Park, 625 Sixth St. NE. Turn north on Sixth at the junction of Hwys. 10 and 210, go six blocks. In case of rain,concerts will be moved to Faith Lutheran Church.
Monday, July 29
Memory Cafe comes to Walker
The Memory Cafe, a social get-together for those with memory loss and their caregivers, will be open today at The Traveling Art Pub in Walker,10:30-noon. Enjoy coffee, snacks, creative art activities, music, memory games, reminiscing, support and sharing. Free; registration not required. Questions? Contact Simon at 547-6843 or email swhitehe@umn.edu.
Line dancing in at Lake May
Line dancing Mondays at the Lake May Center, Hwy. 34, Walker. Regular line dancing, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, July 31
Free Wednesdays-Cass Museum
Due to an outpouring of support, more “Free Day at the Museum” dates have been added. Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) is sponsored by Pederson Family Dental.
Blood Drive-Walker Legion
A blood drive will be held, noon- 6 p.m., Walker American Legion. For appointment contact Bev Meyer at (218) 547-2038 or go to www.bloodhero.com/sitecoordinator. Sponsor code: Donateblood
Cards at Lake May Center
Join friends to play the 500 card game Wednesdays at 1 p.m. at Lake May Center, Hwy. 34, Walker.
Thursday, August 1
Walker Bay Live every Thursday!
Music, art, food, brews, fun. That’s Walker Bay Live, every Thursday, June 13-Sept. 5, 5 p.m.-ish to 9 p.m.- ish, somewhere in Walker. Tonight: City Park Lighthouse, featuring Hornucopia, a Tribute to Horns in the Rock Era. Suggested donation $5. After party at the American Legion.
PEO Chapter CY meets
PEO Chapter CY, meets at the home of Martha Vetter. Social, 7 p.m., meeting 7:30 p.m. Hostess, Martha Vetter; co-hostesses, Ardyce Pederson and Joanna Aamodt. Program: Leech Lake Art League; presenter Kathy Orton.
Farmer’s Market
The Walker Community Farmer’s Market will be held every Thursday, with live music, food and crafters..
First Thursday Clinic
CHI St. Joseph’s Healthy Community hosts hemoglobin screenings, free blood pressure checks, immunizations for adults age 19 and older. HgbA1c (nonfasting) testing, $10, by appointment. Clinics 2-4 p.m. First Thurs., 1415 First St. E., Suite 2, Park Rapids. Call (218) 237-5478.
Friday, Aug. 2
Free Friday-Cass County Museum
Today’s “Free Friday” at the Cass County Museum (free admission) is sponsored by Breen & Person, Ltd., and Main Stream.
Sunday, Aug. 4
Gazebo Concert Series
The Gazebo Concert Series will be held every Sunday night, June 16-Aug. 25, 7 p.m., Community Church (UCC). If weather threatens, concert will be in the church. Free will offerings for performers; bring a lawn chair. Tonight’s performers, Remember When.
Wednesday, Aug. 7
Free Wednesdays-Cass Museum
Due to an outpouring of support, more “Free Day at the Museum” dates have been added. Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) is sponsored by Turf Tech.
Ten Mile Lake Women’s Coffee
The Ten Mile Lake Women’s Coffee meets at 5:30 p.m. for a wine and cheese party. Hostesses are Lori Larson, Kim Moe and Karla Seibert.
Thursday, August 8
Walker Bay Live every Thursday!
Music, art, food, brews, fun. That’s Walker Bay Live, every Thursday, June 13-Sept. 5, 5 p.m.-ish to 9 p.m.- ish, somewhere in Walker. Tonight: Walker Marina, featuring Aaron Simmons, Americana, Country New & Old; Neil Diamond Show. Suggested donation $5. After party at the American Legion.
Retired Military Group
The Park Rapids Area Retired Military Group meets at 6 p.m. at Third Base, Laporte. All retired military from all service branches are welcome with family and friends. Call Cmdr. David Buchholz at (218) 616-0432 with questions.
Izaak Walton League meets
The Cass County chapter of the Izaak Walton League of America meets at 5:30 p.m. at Deep Portage Learning Center east of Hackensack. New members welcome. for more info contact Jack Fitzgerald at (218) 682-2941.
Hubbard Methodist pig roast
Hubbard United Methodist Church in Hubbard, hosts its annual pig roast, featuring roast pork, corn on the cob, salads and homemade pies, from 4-7 p.m. Tickets available at the door; $15 for adults, $5 for kids ages 5-10; and free for kids under five.
Friday, Aug. 9
Free Friday-Cass County Museum
Today’s “Free Friday” at the Cass County Museum (free admission) is sponsored by Tiger Lily’s and Jenny and Co.
Saturday, Aug. 10
NAC Art, Book Festival in Hack
The Northwoods Arts Council hosts the 24th annual Art and Book Festival, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Enjoy more than 50 artists showcasing their talents in a variety of media, plus more than 30 Minnesota authors who write in a variety of literary genres. Baxter the Traveling Art Truck will be back; also food and beverages, student art exhibit, kids’ activities and much more! Booths, displays and tables will be located along Lake Avenue, in the Fellowship Hall of Union Church, and at the Community Building.
Mille Lacs Museum birthday
The Mille Lacs Indian Museum and Trading Post, 43411 Oodena Dr., Onamia, celebrates its 59th birthday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Explore the exhibits including the popular four seasons room with life-size dioramas, then head next door to shop at the Trading Post. Admission $6-$10; MNHS members free.
Kids crafts-dream catcher
Make a dream catcher at the Mille Lacs Indian Museum and Trading Post, 43411 Oodena Dr., Onamia, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. For ages 8 and older; allow one hour to make the craft; $5 per kit, museum admission not included.
Sunday, Aug. 11
Gazebo Concert Series
The Gazebo Concert Series will be held every Sunday night, June 16-Aug. 25, 7 p.m., Community Church (UCC). If weather threatens, concert will be in the church. Free will offerings for performers; bring a lawn chair. Tonight’s performer Eclectic Electric, Louis Samsa.
Monday, Aug. 12
Bariatric Surgery Support Group
Sanford-Bemidji’s bariatric weight loss surgery support group meets the second Monday of each month, 6-7:30 p.m., Education Room C, Sanford Bemidji Medical Center, 1300 Anne St. NW. Enter through the east visitor entrance. The group connects people with others to discuss experiences, share ideas and provide emotional support. The group is led by a volunteer support leader; a member of Sanford’s Bariatric Surgery Program will be available to assist with questions. Call (281) 333-500 for info.
Wednesday, Aug. 14
Ten Mile Lake Women’s Coffee
The Ten Mile Lake Women’s Coffee meets from 10-11 a.m. Hostess is Teresa Conway.
Free Wednesdays-Cass Museum
Due to an outpouring of support, more “Free Day at the Museum” dates have been added. Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) is sponsored by Friends of the Cass County Museum.
Thursday, August 15
Walker Bay Live every Thursday!
Music, art, food, brews, fun. That’s Walker Bay Live, every Thursday, June 13-Sept. 5, 5 p.m.-ish to 9 p.m.- ish, somewhere in Walker. Tonight: Green Scene, featuring We Ain’t Cowboys (Traditional Country Duo). Suggested donation $5. After party at the American Legion.
PEO Chapter CY meets
PEO Chapter CY, will have its summer social at 6 p.m. at Julia Baird’s “Barn.” Hostesses: philanthropy/social committee
Friday, Aug. 16
Free Friday-Cass County Museum
Today’s “Free Friday” at the Cass County Museum (free admission) is sponsored by Walker Eye Clinic and American National Bank.
Saturday, Aug. 17
Paws & Claws microchips, nails
Paws and Claws Rescue and Resort, 2949 Hwy. 371, Hackensack, will hold a walk-in microchip ($25) and nail trim ($10) clinic today, 10-2. Dogs must be on leash; cats in carriers; proof of up to date rabies vaccination required.
Sunday, Aug. 18
Fun Run, Mille Lacs Museum
Head to the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe annual Pow Wow to join the annual one mile fun run across powwow grounds; to claim a free T-shirt; 9-10:30 a.m.; free.
Mille Lacs Museum open house
Explore the Mille Lacs Indian Museum and Trading Post, 43411 Oodena Dr., Onamia, during the annual open house. Special Sunday hours; free admission. Visit exhibits, including the Four Seasons Room with dioramas, then head next door to shop for American Indian arts and crafts at the Trading Post, 10-5, free admission.
Gazebo Concert Series
The Gazebo Concert Series will be held every Sunday night, June 16-Aug. 25, 7 p.m., Community Church (UCC). If weather threatens, concert will be in the church. Free will offerings for performers; bring a lawn chair. Tonight’s performers Menten, Thunem and Nye.
Tuesday, Aug. 20
Grand Rapids NAMI Support Group
The NAMI Minnesota (National Alliance on Mental Illness) sponsors free support groups for families and friends of those living with a mental illness. A family support group meets from 5-6:30 p.m. the third Tuesday of the month at the Grand Rapids Area Library, 140 NE Second Street. For info contact Mary at (218) 230-0553, or Karyn at (218) 328-5000.
Wednesday, Aug. 21
Ten Mile Lake Women’s Coffee
The Ten Mile Lake Women’s Coffee meets from 10-11 a.m. Hostess is Shelly Knuths.
Free Wednesdays-Cass Museum
Due to an outpouring of support, more “Free Day at the Museum” dates have been added. Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) is sponsored by Friends of the Cass County Museum.
Thursday, August 22
Walker Bay Live every Thursday!
Music, art, food, brews, fun. That’s Walker Bay Live, every Thursday, June 13-Sept. 5, 5 p.m.-ish to 9 p.m.- ish.
Tuesday, August 27
Ruby’s Pantry in Laporte
Ruby’s Pantry, Laporte’s Pop-Up Pantry, sponsored by Trinity Lutheran Church, will be held at Laporte School. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. and distribution begins at 4:30, continuing until 6 or until the shares are gone. Bring $20 cash and two large totes for each share. You can still pre-register by going to www.rubyspantry.org and sign up on the Laporte pre-registration. You are allotted a 15-minute time slot and can show up 15 minutes earlier than your designated time slot. Please know that you cannot sign up earlier than that.
Wednesday, August 28
Ten Mile Lake Women’s Coffee
The Ten Mile Lake Women’s Coffee meets from 10-11 a.m. Hostess is Jeannie Blomme.
Free Wednesdays-Cass Museum
Due to an outpouring of support, more “Free Day at the Museum” dates have been added. Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) is sponsored by Mustang Sally’s of Walker.
Thursday, August 29
Walker Bay Live every Thursday!
Music, art, food, brews, fun. That’s Walker Bay Live, every Thursday, June 13-Sept. 5, 5 p.m.-ish to 9 p.m.- ish, somewhere in Walker. Tonight: Walker Marina, featuring Everett Smithson Band (Music of Mississippi, Blues, Zydeco, Creole). Suggested donation $5. After party at the American Legion.
Friday, Aug. 30
Free Friday-Cass County Museum
Today’s “Free Friday” at the Cass County Museum (free admission) is sponsored by Kabekona Lake Assoc. and Resort Marine and Service.
Wed., Sept. 4, 11, 18
Childbirth Preparation- September
Classes are designed for the seventh, eighth or ninth month of pregnancy, held in CHI St. Joseph’s Health-Park Rapids, Lower Level Conference Room (follow signs), 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays Sept. 4, 11, 18. Call Janine at (218) 616-3385 to register.
Wednesday, Sept. 4
Free Wednesdays-Cass Museum
Due to an outpouring of support, more “Free Day at the Museum” dates have been added. Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) is sponsored by Northern Star Co-op.
Thursday, Sept. 5
Walker Bay Live every Thursday!
Music, art, food, brews, fun. That’s Walker Bay Live, every Thursday, June 13-Sept. 5, 5 p.m.-ish to 9 p.m.- ish, somewhere in Walker. Tonight: Trapper’s Landing Lodge, featuring Crescent Moon (Fun, Variety of Covers). Suggested donation $5. After party at the American Legion.
Friday, Sept. 6
Free Friday-Cass County Museum
Today’s “Free Friday” at the Cass County Museum (free admission) is sponsored by Renee Geving and Lakeside Fireplace and Stove.
Monday, Sept. 9
Bariatric Surgery Support Group
Sanford-Bemidji’s bariatric weight loss surgery support group meets the second Monday of each month, 6-7:30 p.m., Education Room C, Sanford Bemidji Medical Center, 1300 Anne St. NW. Enter through the east visitor entrance. The group connects people with others to discuss experiences, share ideas and provide emotional support. The group is led by a volunteer support leader; a member of Sanford’s Bariatric Surgery Program will be available to assist with questions. Call (281) 333-500 for info.
Monday, Sept. 30
Memory Cafe comes to Walker
The Memory Cafe, a social get-together for those with memory loss and their caregivers, will be open today at The Traveling Art Pub in Walker,10:30-noon. Enjoy coffee, snacks, creative art activities, music, memory games, reminiscing, support and sharing. Free; registration not required. Questions? Contact Simon at 547-6843 or email swhitehe@umn.edu.
Monday, Oct. 14
Bariatric Surgery Support Group
Sanford-Bemidji’s bariatric weight loss surgery support group meets the second Monday of each month, 6-7:30 p.m., Education Room C, Sanford Bemidji Medical Center, 1300 Anne St. NW. Enter through the east visitor entrance. The group connects people with others to discuss experiences, share ideas and provide emotional support. The group is led by a volunteer support leader; a member of Sanford’s Bariatric Surgery Program will be available to assist with questions. Call (281) 333-500 for info.
