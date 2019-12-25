Monday, Dec. 30
Memory Cafe comes to Walker
The Memory Cafe, a social get-together for those with memory loss and their caregivers, will be open today at Calvary Church in Walker,10:30-noon. Enjoy coffee, snacks, creative art activities, music, memory games, reminiscing, support and sharing. Free; registration not required. Questions? Contact Simon at 547-6843 or email swhitehe@umn.edu.
Tuesday, Dec. 31
Cass Courthouse early closings
The Cass County Board has approved the early closings of Cass County offices at 3 p.m. on Dec. 24 and Dec. 31. This will include Cass County Government Offices, Health, Human and Veterans Services and the Land Department. The Sheriff’s Office will remain open.
Fri.-Sat., Jan. 3-4
Ramona Fritz Band at The 502
The Ramona Fritz Band will perform from 7-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday evenings at The 502, Chase Hotel in Walker.
Thursday, Jan. 23
Lunch and learn at Sanford
A ‘Lunch and Learn’ session on Sanford Imagenetics: Integrating Genetic and Genomic Medicine into Primary Care will be held in the Sanford Bemidji Medical Center-Education Center (1300 Anne St. NW, Bemidji) noon-1 p.m. Presenter is Grace Beuch, Senior Clinical Imagenetics Specialist. Light lunch provided; registration required, space limited. RSVP by noon Jan. 20 to (218) 333-5505 or shfoundation.bemidji@sanfordhealth.org or online at sanfordhealth.org/events.
Thursday, Feb. 6
Express Yourself open mic night
Express Yourself! open mic night will be held at 7 p.m. at the lower level of Union Church, 401 Lake Ave. E., Hackensack. Enjoy specialty coffee drinks and goodies while listening to music, poetry or spoken word. Sign up for 5, 10 or 15 minute time slots. Call (218 831-0942 or email to kokoroperformingarts@gmail.com
Saturday, Feb. 8
Childbirth Preparation
Classes are designed for third trimester of pregnancy; held online and in CHI St. Joseph’s Health Lower Level Conf. Room. to learn more or to register, go to https://chisjh.org/childbirth-registration/ or call Janine at 218-616-3385.
