Events and activities
In response to the COVID-19 virus, many of the events listed in the On Deck section may be cancelled or postponed. Please call ahead before going to the listed event/activity.
Virtual Peer Support Network
A Virtual Peer Support Network is available from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. seven days a week using Zoom. The goal is to promote mental wellness and community for people living with mental health challenges. Join via Zoom ID# 592-347-390 or call (646) 558-8656 to join by phone. Join Zoom meeting at HTTPS://US04WEBZOOM.US/J/592347390
Thursday, June 4
Cuyuna RMC virtual presentation
Cuyuna Regional Medical Center’s Menopause and Healthy Aging Center presents “Weight Gain After Menopause; It’s Chemistry, not Character.” Go to https://facebook.com/crosbycares/ For more information about women’s health, visit https://cuyunamed.org/patient-care/womens-health
Remer Community Garden mtg.
A meeting will be held at 4 p.m. at the Remer Food Shelf to discuss the Remer Community Garden; social distancing guidelines will be followed. For questions call Noreen at (218) 244-1993 or Simon Whitehead at 952-220-1060
Thursday, June 11
Retired Military Group
The Park Rapids Area Retired Military Group meets the second Thursday at 6 p.m. at The Outpost, Menahga. All retired military from all service branches are welcome with family and friends. Call Cmdr. David Buchholz at (218) 616-0432 with questions.
Thursday, June 18-20
Jammin’ Country returns in ‘21
Moondance Jammin’ Country will not be held June 18-20, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but will return in 2021. Check the moondancejam.com website for details.
Wed-Sat., July 7-11
Sweetheart Days cancelled
All Sweetheart Days activities in Hackensack have been cancelled for 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wed.-Sat., July 15-18
Moondance Jam returns in ‘21
Moondance Jam will not be held July 15-18, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but will return in 2021. Check the moondancejam.com website for details.
Sat.-Sun., Sept. 5-6
Arts Off 84 Art Crawl cancelled
Due to the COVID-19 virus, the 2020 Arts Off 84 Art Crawl, scheduled for Sept. 5-6, has been canceled. The decision needed to be made early as the Art Crawl brochure listing vendors and sites is usually printed in June. The 14th annual Arts Off 84 Art Crawl will return Sept. 4-5, 2021.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.