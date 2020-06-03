Events and activities

In response to the COVID-19 virus, many of the events listed in the On Deck section may be cancelled or postponed. Please call ahead before going to the listed event/activity.

Virtual Peer Support Network

A Virtual Peer Support Network is available from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. seven days a week using Zoom. The goal is to promote mental wellness and community for people living with mental health challenges. Join via Zoom ID# 592-347-390 or call (646) 558-8656 to join by phone. Join Zoom meeting at HTTPS://US04WEBZOOM.US/J/592347390

Thursday, June 4

Cuyuna RMC virtual presentation

Cuyuna Regional Medical Center’s Menopause and Healthy Aging Center presents “Weight Gain After Menopause; It’s Chemistry, not Character.” Go to https://facebook.com/crosbycares/ For more information about women’s health, visit https://cuyunamed.org/patient-care/womens-health

Remer Community Garden mtg.

A meeting will be held at 4 p.m. at the Remer Food Shelf to discuss the Remer Community Garden; social distancing guidelines will be followed. For questions call Noreen at (218) 244-1993 or Simon Whitehead at 952-220-1060

Thursday, June 11

Retired Military Group

The Park Rapids Area Retired Military Group meets the second Thursday at 6 p.m. at The Outpost, Menahga. All retired military from all service branches are welcome with family and friends. Call Cmdr. David Buchholz at (218) 616-0432 with questions.

Thursday, June 18-20

Jammin’ Country returns in ‘21

Moondance Jammin’ Country will not be held June 18-20, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but will return in 2021. Check the moondancejam.com website for details.

Wed-Sat., July 7-11

Sweetheart Days cancelled

All Sweetheart Days activities in Hackensack have been cancelled for 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wed.-Sat., July 15-18

Moondance Jam returns in ‘21

Moondance Jam will not be held July 15-18, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but will return in 2021. Check the moondancejam.com website for details.

Sat.-Sun., Sept. 5-6

Arts Off 84 Art Crawl cancelled

Due to the COVID-19 virus, the 2020 Arts Off 84 Art Crawl, scheduled for Sept. 5-6, has been canceled. The decision needed to be made early as the Art Crawl brochure listing vendors and sites is usually printed in June. The 14th annual Arts Off 84 Art Crawl will return Sept. 4-5, 2021.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments