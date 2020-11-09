Wednesday, Nov. 11
Veterans Day choral tribute
The Backus American Legion is sponsoring a radio broadcast by the Mormon Tabernacle Choir on Veterans Day entitled “heroes We Remember.” The program will be aired Nov. 11, 10:30-11 a.m., on Park Rapids radio station KDKK 97.5 FM.
Thursday, Nov. 12
Retired Military Group
The Park Rapids Area Retired Military Group meets second Thursday at 6 p.m. at The Stomping Grounds north of Akeley on Hwy. 64. All retired military from all service branches are welcome with family and friends. Call Cmdr. Gregg Remus at (701) 446-7651 or Vice Commander David Buchholz at (218) 616-0432 for information, if needed.
Sunday, Nov. 15
Hack Legion Auxil. breakfast
The Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary Unit 202 will serve breakfast from 8:30-11:30 a.m. at the Clubh. Choice of biscuits and gravy with eggs OR French toast with eggs and bacon; juice and coffee, $7. Proceeds support youth scholarships. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed.
Tuesday, Nov. 17
Jolly Jammers meet in Akeley
Join the Jolly Jammers the third Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. at Akeley Methodist Church. If you play an instrument, sing or have a listening ear, you are welcome. Microphones and electric power furnished. Seating will be spaced for safety. Bring a treat to share; beverages provided. For more info call 652-2885.
