A Staples man died July 14 in a crash involving two semis in Poplar Township  in western Cass County.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash occurred shortly before 2 p.m. One driver was traveling east on County Road 23 when he failed to yield at the stop sign at CR 23 and Hwy. 64, strikng a semi that  was headed south on Hwy. 64.

Durlin Astle, 75, of Staples, died in the crash. He was not using a seat belt. It is not know whether alcohol was involved.

Paul Hartnett, 74, of St. Louis Park, was uninjured. He was using a seat belt; alcohol was not involved.

The State Patrol report did not state which driver ran the stop sign.

