A Staples man died July 14 in a crash involving two semis in Poplar Township in western Cass County.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash occurred shortly before 2 p.m. One driver was traveling east on County Road 23 when he failed to yield at the stop sign at CR 23 and Hwy. 64, strikng a semi that was headed south on Hwy. 64.
Durlin Astle, 75, of Staples, died in the crash. He was not using a seat belt. It is not know whether alcohol was involved.
Paul Hartnett, 74, of St. Louis Park, was uninjured. He was using a seat belt; alcohol was not involved.
The State Patrol report did not state which driver ran the stop sign.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.