A two-vehicle crash Sept. 29 near Pikie Point Drive NE on Highway 84 south of Longville sent one person to the hospital, with two others uninjured.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Johnathan Moran, 44, of Hammond, Ind., was driving a 1999 Toyota RAV 4 south on Highway 84 when he pulled over to turn around.
Timothy Huseby, 50, of Breezy Point, was also headed south behind Moran on a 2000 Harley Davidson. The Harley had started to go around the RAV 4 when the RAV 4 started to make the U-turn, and the vehicles collided.
Huseby was transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Brainerd with non life-threatening injuries. He was wearing a helmet; alcohol was not involved.
Moran and his passenger, Casey Jo McGhee, 41, of Springfield, Mo., were uninjured. Moran was reported as wearing a seat belt; alcohol was detected. McGhee was not wearing a seat belt; alcohol was not detected.
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and Cass County Sheriff’s personnel also responded to the crash.
