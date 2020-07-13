An 86-year-old man was injured the night of July 8 in a single vehicle crash on Hwy. 84 at Hunter Lake Road, south of Longville.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol report, Carroll William Schaal of Jefferson,  Iowa, was headed south around 8:11 p.m. when his 2018 Chevy Silverado left the road and hit a tree.

Schaal was transported to the Crosby Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The report indicates alcohol was involved  in the crash, that the seat belt was not in use, and that road conditions were dry.

Also responding were the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and Longville First Responders. 

