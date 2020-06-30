A two-vehicle crash around 10:25 p.m. Saturday north of Longville sent a Superior, Wis., man to St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth with non-life threatening injuries.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol report, a 2014 Chevy Silverado was headed east on Highway 200, driven by Brett Cone, 31, of Belgrade, Minn., with passengers Hunter Schmitz, 27, of Missoula, Mont., and Tanner Schmitz, 25, of Belgrade, Mont.
A 2003 Pontiac Grand Prix, driven by Tobias Peterson, 39, of Superior, Wis., was headed north on Hwy. 84, and disregarded a posted stop sign at the Hwy. 200/84 intersection. The Grand Prix struck the eastbound Silverado.
Peterson was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital, Duluth, with non-life threatening injuries. The three occupants of the Silverado were uninjured. Alcohol was detected on the driver of the Grand Prix but was not detected on the driver or passengers of the Silverado. Occupants of the Silverado were using seatbelts; seat belt use by the Grand Prix driver is unknown.
