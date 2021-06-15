A 25-year-old Remer woman was seriously injured when she fell off an ATV and was run over by another ATV Saturday evening in rural Outing.
Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch reports that at 6:02 p.m. the sheriff’s office received a call about an ATV crash with injuries on the Pikus Forest Road in Smokey Hollow Township.
Deputies and First Responders arrived and learned that a 2020 Can-AM Maverick ATV was being towed by another ATV when the operator of the machine being towed fell off the ATV and was run over. The victim was treated on scene for serious injuries and transported via helicopter to a Duluth hospital.
Assisting at the scene were Minnesota DNR Conservation, Remer Fire Department, Crooked Lake Fire Department, Outing Quick Response, Remer Ambulance and North Memorial Air Care.
