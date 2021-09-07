The DNR will hold an open house meeting to receive public comments on proposed changes to sunfish and/or crappie regulations on several lakes in Cass County.
The lakes are Beuber, Big-Rice-Deep Portage (near Backus), Boy and Swift, Crooked and Welsh, Horseshoe (near Backus), Inguadona, Island (near Longville), Lind, Little Webb, Lower and Upper Trelipe, Moccasin, Ox Yoke, Sanborn, Sugar, Thirteen and Vermillion.
The meeting will be held at the Walker Area Community Center, 105 Tower Ave., Sept. 27 from 6 to 8 p.m. Persons can contact the Walker Area Fisheries office at (218) 547-1683 or walker.fisheries@state.mn.us with questions or comments about the proposed changes on these lakes.
The DNR will also host an open house meeting on proposed sunfish regulation changes for Garfield Lake at the Lakeport Township and Fire Hall, 155 County 39, Sept. 30 from 5 to 7 p.m. Persons can contact the Park Rapids Area Fisheries office at (218) 732-4153 or parkrapids.fisheries@state.mn.us with questions or comments about the proposed change on this lake.
Comments can be submitted to the respective local fisheries office by telephone, email or in writing, or by completing an on-line survey for all statewide proposals at https://www.dnr.state.mn.us/fish/sunfish/index.html
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.