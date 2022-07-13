The Walker Area Food Shelf is asking the Walker community to accept the 2022 Food Shelf Challenge from Open Your Heart to the Hungry and Homeless.
Each cash donation received in the month of July increases a grant that proportionally matches the food shelf challenge funds. The grant proceeds from Open Your Heart to the Hungry and Homeless strengthens buying power and enables the food shelf to purchase food for pennies on the pound.
Since 1986, Open Your Heart to the Hungry and Homeless has targeted millions of dollars to strategically fight hunger in Minnesota. This non-profit can fund the purchase and transfer of more than one million pounds of fresh produce, meat, and dairy products to food shelves every year.Open Your Heart to the Hungry and Homeless also provides grants for food shelves and food banks to get the equipment they need — like freezers, shelving, and trucks — to be able to serve the growing number of Minnesotans who can’t afford enough food for their families.
Hunger Solutions Minnesota is the statewide organization that coordinates this challenge grant opportunity. They work to end hunger via the Minnesota Food HelpLine and by advancing fair public nutrition policies on behalf of hungry Minnesotans. Hunger Solutions also connects Minnesota’s food shelves with funding and technical assistance to support the 9,000+ daily food shelf visits statewide.
With the help of generous donations, the WAFS can continue its mission to feed those in need and ask the community to rise to the challenge. Individual financial donations can be easily made through:
