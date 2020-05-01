The general outlook for fishing in the Waker area looks good now that all the ice has melted and is currently on time with the historical average of April 26.
Walleye spawning should be winding down by the fishing opener, but fish — especially males — could still be congregated and make for a very good shallow water bite on opening day. Panfish and bass action should be good in shallow water areas by Memorial Day.
Northern pike are abundant in most area lakes with smaller fish easy to find. Several lakes do have a protected slot limit of 24 to 36 inches and a possession limit of three fish.
In some cases, surveys have found an increase in the proportion of northern pike 30-plus inches long since the regulations were implemented in 2003. With exception to lakes with a 24- to 36-inch protected slot limit, all others in the area will fall under the regulation implemented in 2018 for pike in the North Central Zone, which is a 10-fish limit with only two longer than 26 inches. All pike 22-26 inches must be released.
A number of lakes in the Walker area have experimental or special regulations for certain species, including northern pike, walleye, bass, sunfish, and black crappie. These special rules are designed to maintain or improve fishery quality. A notice of these regulations is posted at each lake’s public access. Anglers should consult the Minnesota Fishing Regulations booklet for the most current information.
Leech Lake
The 2020 fishing outlook on Leech Lake should be very good. Walleye numbers were within management goals in the September 2019 survey, but poor ice conditions through the majority of the 2019/20 winter fishing season should result in a lot of walleye available for harvest for the opener.
Walleye in the fall sample ranged in length from 6 to 28 inches and included a number of younger year classes that should be large enough to harvest in the next year or two.
A new walleye regulation of four fish total with only 1 over 20 inches allowed in possession was implemented in 2019. The objectives of this regulation change was to reduce spawner stock biomass and provide additional harvest opportunity to anglers. This regulation will be evaluated annually and adjustments will be made based on management plan objectives and action items.
Northern pike catch rates were up from the previous survey with 4.9 fish per net in the fall sample. Catch rates have historically ranged from four to six fish per net and the lower management goal is at least 4.2 fish per net. New northern pike zone regulations were put in place in 2018, and should benefit the Northern Pike population on Leech Lake.
Yellow perch numbers in the 2019 fall survey were higher than the previous few years. Perch sampled ranged from 5 to 11 inches with nearly 30 percent of fish more than 8 inches.
A current focus on Leech Lake is the impacts that zebra mussels will have in the future. Immature zebra mussel larvae, called veligers, were found in 2016. Adults were beginning to be reported in various western bays in the lake in the summer of 2019.
There are currently no known methods to control or reduce numbers of zebra mussels once they are found in natural systems. Aquatic invasive species (AIS) like zebra mussels are moved from infested to non-infested waters by anglers, boaters and lake shore owners and can adversely impact lakes and fish populations.
To avoid spreading AIS, lake users are required to remove all aquatic plants or animals from their watercraft and drain all water from their boat before leaving the access. Additional information on all of these topics can be found on the DNR website (www.dnr.state.mn.us) or by contacting the Walker Area Fisheries office.
Boy Lake
Located east of Leech Lake in Cass County, Boy Lake is 3,465 acres. The public access is located on the west shore off of 24th Avenue.
The walleye population is strong and the 2017 survey found fish ranging from 9 to 27 inches long, with most walleyes between 12 and 19 inches long. The Boy Lake walleye population demonstrates consistent natural reproduction that provides multiple year-classes available to anglers.
Black crappie and bluegill are abundant with excellent size structure. Black crappie up to 14 inches long and bluegill up to 10 inches are present. Northern pike are very abundant and tend to be small in size but fish up to 32 inches long were sampled.
In addition, muskellunge are present in Boy Lake and provide anglers with opportunity to catch quality-size fish.
Pine Mountain Lake
Located west of Backus in Cass County, Pine Mountain Lake is 1,612 acres. The public access is located on the east shore off of Washburn Ave.
Pine Mountain Lake supports a robust walleye population with fish ranging from 8 to 22 inches long in the 2019 survey. The 2016 year-class appears strong and should be of harvestable size in 2020.
Northern pike are also abundant with large fish present in the population; lengths ranged from 12 to 37 inches.
Black crappie are present and ranged in length from 4 to 12 inches long. Bluegill are very abundant in the lake and fish measuring 9 inches long were sampled.
Inguadona Lake
Located east of Longville in Cass County, Inguadona Lake is 1,132 acres. The public access is located on the east shore off of Woodley Trail.
The walleye population is stable with a wide range of fish available to anglers. The 2019 survey sampled walleyes ranging in size from 8 to 27 inches long.
Inguadona Lake also contains strong populations of black crappie and bluegill and both species attain quality sizes. Black crappie range in length from 8 to 14 inches long, and bluegills up to 9 inches were sampled.
Special regulations for black crappie (possession limit 10) and bluegill (possession limit five) are in effect to promote quality panfish populations. Inguadona Lake also supports a low-density muskellunge population with large fish present.
