Operation Round Up gives more than $50,000 to community programs
COHASSET — Through the contributions of Lake Country Power’s participating members, the Operation Round Up Electric Trust Board recently approved $50,800 in assistance to local community programs during its quarterly meeting.
The cooperative’s Trust Board reviewed and considered 47 grant applications and distributed funds to 44 projects and programs this past quarter. Since the program’s inception in October 2004, more than $2.9 million has been distributed to community-based projects and programs.
All funds generated through Operation Round Up are set aside in a trust fund. A voluntary Trust Board of nine co-op members administers the trust. Of the funds collected through the program, 100 percent is distributed to charitable organizations through an application and selection process. The Trust Board uses special guidelines and policies when choosing recipients.
Most Recent Recipients
• Smart North, Deer River Community Tech Hub — serving underprivileged residents and students
• Faith in Action for Cass County, Hackensack — basic home repairs
• Patchwork Pals Plus, Remer — quilt supplies
Smart North is a first-time non-profit recipient of Operation Round Up funding. Over the past year, a grassroots group of Deer River area residents, educators and partners has been meeting to discuss issues among youth and brainstorm solutions. The Deer River community, including middle- and high-school students, is collaborating with Sabina Saksena, board chair of Smart North, to create a community tech hub.
The Deer River Community Tech Hub will be housed in the Goodall Resource Center as donated space by Deer River Essentia Health. The tech hub, opening in October, is available to students as an after-school service for grades 6 – 12. It will help grow students’ knowledge about digital skills including arts, creativity, 3D designs and printing, programming, and more.
“We are thrilled for the support from Operation Round Up,” said Saksena. “This has been a grassroots movement between the community of Deer River and the Leech Lake Reservation and will reach hundreds of students with mentorship, training, preparation for high education and providing a wellness service for those with various barriers, such as being homeless.”
Operation Round Up is a charitable program unique to electric co-ops, which is designed to provide financial assistance to worthwhile activities and community projects by “rounding up” members’ electric bills to the nearest dollar. The average donation of each participating Lake Country Power member is less than $6 annually.
Among Lake Country Power’s 43,000 members, nearly 64 percent of all active electric accounts participate in the program through voluntary contributions. Interested members can opt into the Operation Round Up program by calling the cooperative at (800) 421-9959 or using an online form at lakecountrypower.coop
The next application deadline is Nov. 15. Applications are available online at www.lakecountrypower.coop
