COHASSET — Through the contributions of Lake Country Power’s participating members, the Operation Round Up Electric Trust Board recently approved $53,497 in assistance to local community programs during its quarterly meeting.
The cooperative’s Trust Board reviewed and considered 40 grant applications and distributed funds to 38 projects and programs this past quarter. Since the program’s inception in October 2004, more than $2.5 million has been distributed to community-based projects and programs.
The Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota received $2,285 toward its efforts to provide weather-related emergency meals for seniors near Remer, Whipholt, Boy River, Bena, Longville and areas just outside Walker — representing 72 percent of the people served.
“We don’t get extra government funding for weather-related emergencies, so the help from Operation Round Up is greatly appreciated,” said Darlene Morgenstern-Loch, assistant director at Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota. “Especially now with COVID, it’s important to help our seniors with meals so they don’t have to go out to the grocery stores.”
Volunteers in Education (VinE) of Virginia received $1,000 toward its distance tutoring program — a newly created program since the coronavirus pandemic. More than 85 students are currently being tutored via private Zoom accounts.
“We’re thankful for the funding because it gives students the additional support they need to keep on track with their school curriculums,” said Cassandra Hainey, executive director of VinE. “Likewise, the program provides teachers with an outside resource where they can turn to point students if someone in the class falls behind from the challenges associated with distance learning.”
All funds generated through Operation Round Up® are set aside in a trust fund. A voluntary Trust Board of nine co-op members administers the trust. Of the funds collected through the program, 100 percent is distributed to charitable organizations through an application and selection process. The Trust Board uses special guidelines and policies when choosing recipients.
Recent recipients
• Hope Lutheran Church food boxes
• Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota
• Northland Area Family Service Center
• Second Harvest North Central Food Bank
• Faith in Action for Cass County
• Longville Lions community garden
The Longville Lions Club received $2,000 toward the new Longville area community garden project that will help address food insecurity for area communities. Paul Harwig is secretary of the Longville Lions and said every donation helps toward their goal of completing the plots and overall project.
Operation Round Up is a charitable program unique to electric co-ops, which is designed to provide financial assistance to worthwhile activities and community projects by “rounding up” members’ electric bills to the nearest dollar. The average donation of each participating Lake Country Power member is less than $6 annually.
Among Lake Country Power’s 43,000 members, nearly 64 percent of all active electric accounts participate in the program through voluntary contributions. Interested members can opt into the Operation Round Up program by calling the cooperative at (800) 421-9959 or using an online form at lakecountrypower.coop
Applications are available online at www.lakecountrypower.coop with the next application deadline Feb. 15.
Lake Country Power, www.lakecountrypower.coop, is a Touchstone Energy® cooperative serving parts of eight counties in northeastern Minnesota. The rural electric cooperative provides services to nearly 43,000 members and has offices located in Cohasset, Kettle River and Mountain Iron.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.