COHASSET — Through the contributions of Lake Country Power’s participating members, the Operation Round Up Electric Trust Board recently approved $65,466 in assistance to local community programs during its quarterly meeting.
The cooperative’s Trust Board reviewed and considered 49 grant applications and distributed funds to 45 projects and programs this past quarter. Since the program’s inception in October 2004, more than $2.8 million has been distributed to community-based projects and programs.
All funds generated through Operation Round Up® are set aside in a trust fund. A voluntary Trust Board of nine co-op members administers the trust. Of the funds collected through the program, 100 percent is distributed to charitable organizations through an application and selection process. The Trust Board uses special guidelines and policies when choosing recipients.
Local recent recipients
• Cass County Historical Society
• Longville Lions dog park and garden expansion
• Longville Lions Eagle Scout project
Operation Round Up is a charitable program unique to electric co-ops, which is designed to provide financial assistance to worthwhile activities and community projects by “rounding up” members’ electric bills to the nearest dollar. The average donation of each participating Lake Country Power member is less than $6 annually.
Among Lake Country Power’s 43,000 members, nearly 64 percent of all active electric accounts participate in the program through voluntary contributions. Interested members can opt into the Operation Round Up program by calling the cooperative at (800) 421-9959 or using an online form at lakecountrypower.coop
Applications are available online at www.lakecountrypower.coop (My Cooperative > Community > Operation Round Up®). The next application deadline is Feb. 15.
Lake Country Power, www.lakecountrypower.coop, is a Touchstone Energy® cooperative serving parts of eight counties in northeastern Minnesota. The rural electric cooperative provides services to more than 43,000 members and has offices located in Cohasset, Kettle River and Mountain Iron.
