BEMIDJI — Thanks to the generosity of Beltrami Electric Cooperative members, the Beltrami Electric Cooperative (BEC) Trust Board for Operation Round Up met in January and awarded grants to 16 area nonprofit and community organizations totaling $21,390.06.
The BEC Trust receives money for grants from the Operation Round Up program administered by Beltrami Electric Cooperative. The Operation Round Up program is unique to electric cooperatives and provides financial assistance for nonprofit and community-based organizations in the cooperative’s service area. The program is designed to give cooperative members a means of working together to use small change to make a big impact in their local communities.
For a complete list of grants awarded, visit www.beltramielectric.com
