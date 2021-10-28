The Beltrami Electric Cooperative Trust Board for Operation Round Up met in October and awarded grants to 18 area nonprofit and community organizations totaling $43,222. Many local programs and non-profit organizations benefit from Operation Round Up, a charitable program unique to electric cooperatives. The program is designed to give cooperative members a means of working together to use small change to make a big impact in their local communities. The next application deadline is March 2022 and details can be found at beltramielectric.com. Pictured are (front row from left) Alexi Smith, Bemidji Career Academies; Lauren Berg, Olivia Bloomberg, Addy Kelly, BHS girls soccer; Ainsley Carlson, Solway Elementary School; (second row) Annie Butler Ricks, United Way of Bemidji; Kate Belleveau, Mask & Rose Women’s Theater; Vicki Stenerson, Bemidji Community Theater; Destani Trigueros, Bemidji Career Academies; Mary Jo Wolter, Walker Bay Theater; Maggie McCalip, Bemidji Symphony Orchestra; Misty Frenzel, Christina Regas, Blackduck Beach Club; Karen Vleck, Anya VanAntwerpen, Bemidji Career Academies; (third row) Ruth Sherman, Community Resource Connections; Jenny Workman, Bemidji Gymnastics Club; Diane Mostad, Kelliher Library; Kendra Murray, Blackduck Area Toys for Kids; Sharon and Russ King, Blackduck Area Senior Center; Diana McKean, Blackduck Woodcarver’s Festival; Heidi Bruder, Bemidji Early Childhood Collaborative; Brian Stefanich, Bemidji Career Academies/Solway Elementary School; and Rick Toward, BHS boys soccer.
Operation Round Up helps local programs
