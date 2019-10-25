Pictured are (front row from left) Second Lt. Phyleasha Grauman, Northland Composite Squadron; Taunya Nicholson, BIO Girls; Annie Butler Ricks, United Way of Bemidji Area; Katie Peterson, Bemidji State University; Denise Black, ISD# 31; Mar Kuha, Hope Lutheran Church; Mary Joy and Wanda Anderson, Blackduck Toys for Kids; (second row) Alyssa Grolla and Wendy Grosskopf, Red Lake Nation College; Diana Mistic, St. Mary’s Mission School; Tricia Andrews, Headwaters School of Music & Arts; Cailee Furer, Village of Hope; Darlene Morgenstern-Loch, Lutheran Social Services of MN; Lee Furuseth, Headwaters Science Center; Stephanie Rosenbaum, Bemidji Symphony Orchestra; Jeff Farr, Bi-Cap Weatherization Program; Joanne Paquette, Bi-CAP YouthBuild; Sharon Lembke, Operation Round Up Board President; Jason Cornell, Bi-CAP YouthBuild; (third row) Jamie Mahaffey, BIO Girls; Randy Frisk, Operation Round Up Board Vice President; Laurie Yerbich, Central Elementary and J.W. Smith Elementary; Demo Regas, City of Blackduck/Blandin Foundation; Karl Mork, Boys & Girls Club of Bemidji; Ruth Sherman, Community Resource Connections; Sue Young, St. Vincent de Paul, St. Philip’s Conference; and Elliot Robinson, Taylor Thompson and Isaac Jones, Bi-CAP YouthBuild.
BEMIDJI — The Beltrami Electric Cooperative Trust Board for Operation Round Up met in October and awarded grants totaling $22,330 to 28 area nonprofit and community organizations.

Many local programs and non-profit organizations benefit from Operation Round Up®, a charitable program unique to electric cooperatives. The program is designed to give cooperative members a means of working together to use small change to make a big impact in their local communities.

