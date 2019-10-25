BEMIDJI — The Beltrami Electric Cooperative Trust Board for Operation Round Up met in October and awarded grants totaling $22,330 to 28 area nonprofit and community organizations.
Many local programs and non-profit organizations benefit from Operation Round Up®, a charitable program unique to electric cooperatives. The program is designed to give cooperative members a means of working together to use small change to make a big impact in their local communities.
