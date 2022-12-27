COHASSET — Through the contributions of Lake Country Power’s participating members, the Operation Round Up Electric Trust Board recently approved $51,950 in assistance to local community programs during its quarterly meeting — helping surpass $3 million in giving since the program’s inception in 2004.

The cooperative’s Trust Board reviewed and considered 49 grant applications and distributed funds to 40 projects and programs this past quarter.

