Orton’s Walker Convenience Store will be undergoing a major renovation over the next couple of months.
Frank Orton with Orton Oil said the project will start Sept. 13, right after Ethnic Fest and will continue into December.
As part of the remodel, the underground fuel storage tank system, piping and all the concrete surrounding the store will be replaced. The current building, fuel equipment and parking lot were constructed in 1987.
“Unfortunately there will be a period of time where the convenience store, gas islands and touchless car wash will have to be closed,” said Frank Orton.
The soft touch car wash across the street will remain open during construction while the touchless car wash next to the store will close but will re-open once the concrete to the south of the building has been replaced. The gas and diesel islands will re-open in late October, barring any unforeseen circumstances or major weather interruptions.
The convenience store will re-open as soon as the interior and exterior remodeling is complete.
As part of the convenience store remodel, Orton said there will be many changes and enhancements for customers. The hot, cold and frozen beverage offerings will be much more robust and improved. The food service will include Chester’s Chicken, cold grab-and-go sandwiches, wraps and salads, along with the existing Hot Stuff program.
Both rest rooms will have multi stalls along with doorless access and touch free faucets, hand dryers and towel dispensers.
“The site will be more accessible to our customers with access into the store on the west side (facing car wash) and curbless sidewalks, among many other site upgrades,” Orton said.
“In the interim, the Orton’s Y Mart, located 4 miles west of town, has similar offerings in terms of gas, diesel, Hot Stuff and Chester’s Chicken to tide our customers over,” Orton noted. “Our team at the Walker store will continue working during the remodel at other Orton’s locations and training for some of the new programs that will be implemented.”
Additional full- and part-time positions will be available after the re-opening for anyone looking for a fast paced, social work environment. Interested applicants can go to www.ortonoilco.com to apply for open positions.
“Orton Oil recognizes the disruption of the site during the construction period is going to be a bit painful for our customers, but we feel strongly that in a matter of months the store will be a much better facility with much better in-store offerings for the long haul,” Orton added.
