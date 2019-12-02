Hope Lutheran Church, Walker, presents “Our Christmas Wishes,” with confections, crafts and musical concert, Sunday.

The Toys for Tots Concert starts at 6:30 p.m. and will feature Walker area performers, Hope Lutheran’s vocal choirs and the Bell Choir. Proceeds from the concert offering will go to Toys for Tots.

Crafts, handmade Christmas greeting cards and baked goods will be for sale before, between and after Sunday’s 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. worship services and before and after the 6:30 p.m. concert. Bake sale proceeds will go toward the missions of Women of Hope.

The event is a Thrivent Action Team Project.

Come celebrate Christmas with us! Hope Lutheran Church is located at 305 10th St. S., in Walker.

 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments