Salem Lutheran Church presents “Our Ojibwe Neighbor, Past, Present and Future,” Nov. 18 at 6 p.m. at the Church, 1340 CR 5, Longville.
The presentation, part of the “Our Neighbor Community forum” series, will address Native American history, culture and concerns of the past, present and future.
Dale Green, a Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe elder and expert on Native treaties and culture, will speak on Ojibwe history and culture affecting modern day issues and views.
Green has a long history working with the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe as a cultural specialist. He has been a witness for county and tribal courts, Indian child Welfare Act cases, and Human Services (child welfare and protection). He is an expert in Ojibwe and Chippewa Treaty Rights cases and has experience in Tribal Court as an Ojibwe family cultural witness for the Court and individual cases. He has also led Ojibwe Cultural Talking circle meditations for the Tribal Court and Tribal Programs.
In his last four years with the Tribal Government, Greene was a self-governance coordinator and point person for government-to-government negotiations for annual funding agreements from the U.S. government. He has experience with public speaking as an Ojibwe elder, speaking on Ojibwe history, the 1854 and 1855 Chippewa Treaties, ICWA and MIFPA, tribal child welfare, family historical trauma, cultural awareness and spiritual teaching stories.
Salem Lutheran is proud to present this forum as a way to bridge understanding and knowledge into the past and future of our Ojibwe neighbors. For information call Salem Lutheran at (218) 363-2011.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.