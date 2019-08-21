You are invited to The Closet’s Grand Closing Sale of gently-used adult clothing, Aug. 31 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Closet, located in the lower level of Narrows Community Church, 6297 Woods Bay Road, Outing.
Everything must go, and the price is right – FREE! If able, consider a donation to Faith in Action for Cass County, whose volunteers will be helping with the sale and closing of The Closet. Everyone is welcome!
The Closet has been an outreach ministry of Narrows Community Church for the past five years.
“The Closet helped our community to help itself by providing quality, gently loved clothing for men and women once a month,” stated Coordinator Cindy Thompson. “It was a fun way to help in our community, but after struggling to find volunteers to keep it open, we’ve decided it is time to close.”
A locally supported, nonprofit charitable organization, Faith in Action for Cass County coordinates volunteers who provide nonmedical, neighborly assistance to seniors, the disabled, and people in need throughout Cass County. Faith in Action volunteers help with transportation, friendly visiting, respite for caregivers, light homemaking and chores, and basic home repair, and they build accessibility ramps.
“Your volunteers are so friendly and always helpful” stated a woman in the Pine River area. Volunteers receive much more than scheduling coordination and recognition. It’s all about making new friends and the smiles and joy of helping others.
For more information about The Closet Close-Out, call the Narrows Community Church at (218) 792-5530.
Learn more about Faith in Action volunteer services and volunteer opportunities or sign up for New Volunteer Training in Outing Sept. 11.
To schedule a volunteer training in your community, call (218) 675-5435 or email cassfia@uslink.net. Faith in Action is “Neighbors Helping Neighbors.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.