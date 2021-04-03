ERSKINE — Wildland fire crews and 12 local fire departments responded to a rapidly growing wildfire March 29 afternoon near Mentor.
The Oxcart Fire started in dry grassland within the Glacial Ridge National Wildlife Refuge. It is estimated to be more than 10,000 acres. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Extremely windy, warm conditions mixed with the prolonged moderate drought contributed to the growth of the fire. Smoke and fire progression prompted the temporary closures of US Highway 2, State Highway 32, and Polk County Highway 45. All roads have reopened to travel.
The initial response was coordinated by more than 50 wildland firefighters from the US Fish and Wildlife Service, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, and local fire departments. Aircraft suppression support was also active.
