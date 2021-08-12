The Leech Lake Area Chamber of Commerce welcomes P.E.O. Chapter CY (Philanthropic Educational Organization) as a member. P.E.O. is one of the oldest women’s organizations in North America. What started as a bond of friendship among seven young women in 1869 has grown to almost 6,000 local chapters with more than 225,000 members in the United States and Canada. A legacy passed down through generations of women, P.E.O. has deep roots in local communities and its influence reaches to all corners of the globe. Friendship is the cornerstone of P.E.O. It is the legacy left by the founders and it thrives in this unique Sisterhood. P.E.O. exists to be a source of encouragement and support for women to realize their potential in whatever worthwhile endeavor they choose. P.E.O. supports women both through friendships and the bonds of sisterhood and through educational scholarships, grants, awards and loans. P.E.O. is an organization of women, by women and for women. Pictured are officers Brenda Erickson, Roxanne Parks, Chris Opheim and Amy Townsdin.
P.E.O. joins Leech Lake Area Chamber
Gail Deboer
