The Pilot-Independent is accepting nature, landscape or other photos that showcase the Leech Lake area to use in The Source 2020.
The “best” photo chosen will go on the cover of The Source, a 128 page reference guide to resources, organizations and events that are useful and of interest to residents of Central Cass and Eastern Hubbard counties.
Email photos to pilotnews@pilotindependent.com with “Source photo” in the subject line. Photos may also be dropped off at The Pilot-Independent, 408 Minnesota Avenue, Walker; or mailed to The P-I, PO Box 190, Walker, MN 56484. Photos must be high resolution at 200 dpi (dots per inch) or higher, so if a cell phone photo is submitted, it might not work unless it’s a newer cell phone.
