Pam Tebow, mother of former professional athlete and Heisman Trophy winner, Tim Tebow, will be speaking at Lakeside Baptist Church in Backus Saturday.
Lakeside Baptist is holding a spring ladies fellowship at 1 p.m. on April 17 and Mrs. Tebow will be the featured speaker. There will also be door prizes, and coffee and dessert will be served.
All teen girls and adult ladies are invited to attend. Tickets are free, but are required, and are available from the church office or at the Corner Store in Backus. A free will offering will be taken.
Lakeside Baptist Church is located at 125 Church Lane. Call (218) 947-4955 for more info or visit the website at lbcbackus.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.