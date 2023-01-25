The Panthers won all three of their games last week, including beating both conference foes Wadena-Deer Creek and Bagley-Fosston at home in overtime that upped their overall record to 8-5 with a 3-3 record in the Mid State Conference.
Friday nights game against Bagley-Fosston was also Veterans Appreciation night at the Ted O. Johnson Ice Arena, as the hometown Panthers donned their special camouflage jerseys in honor of all the military guests in attendance, and then treated them to a competitive hockey game. Fortunately for the hometown fans, the Panthers came out on top in overtime 6-5.
The Flyers got on the board first with a goal from Markus Olson at 5:26 of the first period. Hillukka knotted the game with an unassisted goal at 10:36. The Flyers Breckin Levin put the visitors back on top 2-1 with a shorthanded goal before Braden Stewart would blast one home at the 16:53 mark to send the game to the first break tied at 2-2.
The Panthers would try to break the game open in the second period, answering the Flyers’ Alex Christenson’s goal at 4:46 with three consecutive goals from Hillukka, Kale Ravnaas and Jeron Pinoniemi to hold a 5-3 lead going into the third period.
The Flyers, however, would have something to say about the outcome in the third period scoring the only two goals of the stanza to tie it at 5-5.
Enter Joshua Hillukka, or Mr. Overtime, as he puts in his second overtime game winner on assists from Joey Hillukka and Hanson for the 6-5 victory just 2:01 into OT.
Goalie Sawyer Torkelson recorded 25 saves on 30 shots to earn the win, while his counterpart Kassandra Fontaine stopped 17 shots out of 23.
This week the Panthers host Prairie Centre, Northern Lakes and Ely. Next week they host Crookston, and travel to Red Lake Falls and Lake of the Woods.
Panthers win OT
One of the biggest rivalries of the year for the Panthers is against fellow Highway 71 corridor city, Wadena-Deer Creek. That common connecting thread has evolved into a yearly battle for an old trophy with no more significance than just the bragging rights attached to it, but what an impassioned battle it is each year. Especially the second meeting of the year, when, to the victor goes the spoils for an entire year, until they meet again.
The Panthers hosted the rematch Jan. 17 with the Wolverines taking possession of the prized hardware in the first contest with a 5-2 win Dec. 20.
This contest would take overtime to decide who would cuddle up to the cup for the next year, as Josh Hillukka’s shorthanded goal 2:19 into the overtime period gave the home team a 3-2 victory.
Things looked bleak to start overtime as Jeron Pinoniemi was whistled for tripping — the team’s second penalty that put the Panthers a man down. That meant nothing to the Hillukka brothers as Josh took a pass from Joey, beating his defender in the process, and snapped off a quick little shot that caught the Wadena goaltender off guard. The puck neatly tucked into the far side of the net and gave the Panthers the cup.
Torkelson stopped 39 shots to get the win.
The Wolverines opened the scoring 7:47 into the first period, but about seven minutes later Ravnaas tied it on an assist from Reed Sharp.
Parker Vinge put the Panthers ahead at the 11:14 mark of the second, but five minutes later and with less than 50 seconds remaining in the period, the Wolverines tied the game up.
Both teams had 11 shots on goal in the third period, with the Panthers going 0-1 on the power play.
The Wolverines out-shot the Panthers 41-32 in the game, including 21-9 in the second period but only scored once.
Panthers win 8-4
The Panthers broke open a close game by scoring three times in the third period to beat host Breckenridge-Wahpeton 8-4 Thursday night.
Against the Blades the Panthers jumped right on the hosts when Reid Pinoniemi put the visitors on top with a goal just 1:27 into the contest. The Blades answered back a couple of minutes later with a power-play goal.
Not content with being tied, Joey Hillukka struck back 30 seconds later at 4:09 to put the Panthers ahead 2-1. Brother Josh Hillukka would score next for the Panthers on the power play at the 7:38 mark of the first period.
The high-scoring first period was not finished yet as Josiah Breuernfound the net with just three seconds left on the clock to bring the Blades to within one goal at 3-2.
The second period brought less penalties and more continuous play than the first, with Joey Hillukka scoring early on an assist from Hanson. The Blades Kai McDonald scored at 7:38 to make it 4-3 before Hillukka would score the hat trick with his third goal at the 9:45 mark. Parker Vinge collected the playmaker with his third assist of the game.
The Panthers extended the lead again to 6-3 on a goal from Ravnaas on an assist from Stewart. The Blades scoreed just 15 seconds later, but the Panthers had too much firepower as Hillukka scored his fourth goal on a pass from Ravnaas at 12:55. Shad Torola added the cherry on top with an unassisted goal with just 28 ticks left on the game clock for the 8-4 victory.
The orange and black controlled play for most of the night, putting 40 shots net, while Torkelson faced only 14 shots.
