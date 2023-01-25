The Panthers won all three of their games last week, including beating both conference foes Wadena-Deer Creek and Bagley-Fosston at home in overtime that upped their overall record to 8-5 with a 3-3 record in the Mid State Conference.

Friday nights game against Bagley-Fosston was also Veterans Appreciation night at the Ted O. Johnson Ice Arena, as the hometown Panthers donned their special camouflage jerseys in honor of all the military guests in attendance, and then treated them to a competitive hockey game. Fortunately for the hometown fans, the Panthers came out on top in overtime 6-5.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments