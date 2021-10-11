Back by popular demand, Chad Lewis will give Kitchigami Regional Library patrons a virtual presentation Friday at 6 p.m. that covers the entire spectrum of Minnesota’s supernatural activity.
Paranormal Minnesota is an eerie combination of the most bizarre paranormal topics. Lewis has combined his strangest cases of alien abductions, haunted places, mysterious creatures, crop circles, and everything else weird and unusual. This unique presentation encourages you to embrace the unexplainable and will get you in the Halloween spirit.
To register, sign up on our website www.krls.org or KRLS Legacy Programs Facebook page @KRLSLegacy, or call your local library. We will use your email address to send you the information to connect to the event a day or two beforehand. You do not need to use a computer for this virtual program. A smartphone or tablet will also work.
This free Legacy Program is funded in part or in whole with money from the vote of the people of Minnesota on Nov. 4, 2008 which dedicated funding to preserve Minnesota’s arts and cultural heritage.
