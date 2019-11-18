If you’re looking to get into the Christmas spirit, the Park Rapids Classic Chorale has just the musical concert.

“O How Beautiful the Sky,” a concert consisting of Christmas and nature-themed music will be presented Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 8 at 3 p.m. at St. Johns Lutheran Church in Park Rapids.

The 50-voice chorale, under the direction of Dr. Melanie Hanson, opens their 30th anniversary season by leading you on a journey of sacred and secular music. Songs include John Rutter’s, “What Sweeter Music;” Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” as heard in the movie Shrek; the old favorite “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year;” and many others.

The concerts are open to the public with a freewill offering taken at intermission. As always, everyone is invited to join the chorale in the social hall for homemade refreshments.

