The Park Rapids Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce met June 9 to discuss two of our major upcoming events — the July 4 parade and Legends and Logging Days scheduled for Aug. 8. After lengthy discussions, the board and staff have decided to cancel both events for 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In making these decisions, the Chamber believes there is still a large degree of uncertainty due to the COVID-19 virus and anticipates social distancing restrictions will still be in place at the time of both events.
“Given the nature of both events, the current social distancing guidelines outlined under Gov. Tim Walz’s Executive Orders requiring crowds of less than 250 persons and the necessary lead time to prepare, we just ran out of time and could no longer delay in making these decisions,” said Chamber President/CEO Butch De La Hunt. “Both these annual events draw large crowds from surrounding communities and are widely attended by our visitors. The Chamber’s core focus was centered on the health and well-being of the attendees, volunteers and participants.
De La Hunt went on to say that these decisions are extremely tough. “I know these events are treasured and beloved traditions that have been around for decades in our community. The board and staff came to the agreement that this is what was best for this year. It involves hundreds of hours in the planning and arranging for volunteers and participants to host these events. We simply had to make these calls now so people can plan accordingly.”
