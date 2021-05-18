ST. PAUL — Gov. Tim Walz recently announced an appointment to the Explore Minnesota Tourism Council.

Molly Luther of Park Rapids will be the new retail representative, effective: May 5. Her term expires Jan. 2, 2023.

The Explore Minnesota Tourism Council serves the broader interests of tourism in Minnesota by promoting activities that support, maintain, and expand the state’s domestic and international travel market, thereby generating increased visitor expenditures, tax revenue and employment.

