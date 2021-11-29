An installation service for Pastor Leif Espeland (left), the new pastor of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church (ELCA), Hackensack, was held Nov. 21, led by The Rev. Amy J. Odgren, Bishop of the Northeastern Minnesota Synod of the ELCA.
Photo submitted

