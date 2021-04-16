BEMIDJI — Paul Bunyan Communications announces the winners of the 5th Pick-it March Mania Challenge.
476 participants entered the free online contest to pick the winners of the college basketball tournament games for a chance to win a credit on a Paul Bunyan Communications account.
The top 10 finishers all won a credit on their Paul Bunyan Communications account.
First: Craig Peterson, Bemidji, $500 credit
Second: Cindy Leach, Park Rapids, $250 credit
Third: William Molash, Laporte, $100 credit
Fourth: Keith Bartholomaus, Laporte, $50 credit
Fifth: Alan Afton, Bemidji, $50 credit
Sixth: Dennis Weimann, Bemidji, $50 credit
Seventh: Tyler Steinke, Grand Rapids, $50 credit
Eighth: Chad Bessler, Laporte, $50 credit
Ninth: Chad Bowman, $50 credit
Tenth: Dan Rickert, Bemidji, $50 credit
Random Prize Drawing: Susan Steingraber, Cass Lake, 223rd place, $100 credit
Paul Bunyan Communications has the region’s largest all fiber optic network with over 5,500 square miles throughout most of Beltrami County and portions of Cass, Hubbard, Itasca, Koochiching, and St. Louis Counties. The Cooperative provides Broadband High Speed Internet Services including the GigaZone™, digital and high-definition television services, digital voice services, Residential and Business IT services, and is also the home of northern Minnesota’s certified Apple Service Center.
