Paul Bunyan Communication's March Mania Challenge winners
BEMIDJI — Paul Bunyan Communications announces the winners of the 5th Pick-it March Mania Challenge.

476 participants entered the free online contest to pick the winners of the college basketball tournament games for a chance to win a credit on a Paul Bunyan Communications account.

The top 10 finishers all won a credit on their Paul Bunyan Communications account.

First: Craig Peterson, Bemidji, $500 credit

Second: Cindy Leach, Park Rapids, $250 credit

Third: William Molash, Laporte, $100 credit

Fourth: Keith Bartholomaus, Laporte, $50 credit

Fifth: Alan Afton, Bemidji, $50 credit

Sixth: Dennis Weimann, Bemidji, $50 credit

Seventh: Tyler Steinke, Grand Rapids, $50 credit

Eighth: Chad Bessler, Laporte, $50 credit

Ninth: Chad Bowman, $50 credit

Tenth: Dan Rickert, Bemidji, $50 credit

Random Prize Drawing: Susan Steingraber, Cass Lake, 223rd place, $100 credit

Paul Bunyan Communications has the region’s largest all fiber optic network with over 5,500 square miles throughout most of Beltrami County and portions of Cass, Hubbard, Itasca, Koochiching, and St. Louis Counties.  The Cooperative provides Broadband High Speed Internet Services including the GigaZone™, digital and high-definition television services, digital voice services, Residential and Business IT services, and is also the home of northern Minnesota’s certified Apple Service Center.   

