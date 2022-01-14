BEMIDJI — Paul Bunyan Communications is excited to announce the winners of the sixth Pick-it Bowl Challenge, a free online contest for participants to pick the winners for the 2021-22 College Bowl games for a chance to win a credit on a Paul Bunyan Communications account.
Winners of the sixth Paul Bunyan Communications Pick-it Bowl Challenge:
First: $500 credit, Troy Schulze, Park Rapids
Second: $250 credit, Cash McCray, Bemidji
Third: $100 credit, Jeffrey Smith
Fourth: $50 credit, Christopher White, Bemidji
Fifth: $50 credit, Dana Demars, Lake George
Sixth: $50 credit, Pam Johnson, Bemidji
Seventh: $50 credit, Mitch Dokken, Bemidji
Eighth: $50 credit, Blake Nordin, Hackensack
Ninth: $50 credit, Candi Gendreau, Park Rapids
10th: $50 credit, Lydell Feather, Redby
Random $100 Credit Prize Winner: Melanie Jackson, 111th place, Grand Rapids
The next Paul Bunyan Communications Pick-It Challenge is March Mania for the College Division 1 Men’s Basketball Tournament.
About Paul Bunyan Communications
Paul Bunyan Communications has the region’s largest and fastest all fiber optic network with over 6,000 square miles throughout most of Beltrami County and portions of Cass, Hubbard, Itasca, Koochiching, and St. Louis Counties. The Cooperative provides fiber optic fast Internet speeds up to 10 Gig powered by the GigaZone, television services, digital voice services, Residential and Business IT services, and is also the home of northern Minnesota’s certified Apple Service Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.