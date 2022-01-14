BEMIDJI — Paul Bunyan Communications is excited to announce the winners of the sixth Pick-it Bowl Challenge, a free online contest for participants to pick the winners for the 2021-22 College Bowl games for a chance to win a credit on a Paul Bunyan Communications account.

Winners of the sixth Paul Bunyan Communications Pick-it Bowl Challenge:

First: $500 credit, Troy Schulze, Park Rapids

Second: $250 credit, Cash McCray, Bemidji    

Third: $100 credit, Jeffrey Smith

Fourth: $50 credit, Christopher White, Bemidji

Fifth: $50 credit, Dana Demars, Lake George

Sixth: $50 credit, Pam Johnson, Bemidji

Seventh: $50 credit, Mitch Dokken, Bemidji

Eighth: $50 credit, Blake Nordin, Hackensack

Ninth: $50 credit, Candi Gendreau, Park Rapids

10th: $50 credit, Lydell Feather, Redby

Random $100 Credit Prize Winner:  Melanie Jackson, 111th place, Grand Rapids

The next Paul Bunyan Communications Pick-It Challenge is March Mania for the College Division 1 Men’s Basketball Tournament.

About Paul Bunyan Communications

Paul Bunyan Communications has the region’s largest and fastest all fiber optic network with over 6,000 square miles throughout most of Beltrami County and portions of Cass, Hubbard, Itasca, Koochiching, and St. Louis Counties.  The Cooperative provides fiber optic fast Internet speeds up to 10 Gig powered by the GigaZone, television services, digital voice services, Residential and Business IT services, and is also the home of northern Minnesota’s certified Apple Service Center.

