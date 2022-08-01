BEMIDJI — Paul Bunyan Communications has partnered with Fiber Homes, the nation’s first fiber internet search service that provides home buyers, renters and realtors with access to fiber internet availability information down to the address level.

Fiber Homes’ free portal through www.fiberhomes.com makes it easy to find homes that meet their internet needs and allows sellers to market their listings as “certified fiber homes,” which can increase the property’s value.

