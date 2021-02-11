2021 Pick It Winners
Photo submitted

BEMIDJI — Paul Bunyan Communications announce the winners of the Pick It Pro Football Challenge, a free online contest for participants to pick the winners of the 2021 Pro Football Playoff games for a chance to win a credit on a Paul Bunyan Communications account.

There were 425 participants registered for the Challenge with the top 10 finishers all winning a credit on their Paul Bunyan Communications account.  There was also a random prize of a $100 credit for the 100th place finisher.

Pick It Pro Football Challenge winners

First: $500 credit, Brad Kuzel, Guthrie

Second: $250 credit, Jack Lundgren, Osseo

Third: $100 credit, Derek Benson, Bemidji

Fourth: $50 credit, Michael Skipton, Puposky

Fifth: $50 credit, Maggie Skelton, Grand Rapids

Sixth: $50 credit, Kyle Kingbird Sr., Bemidji

Seventh: $50 credit, Bryan Delaney, Laporte

Eighth: $50 credit, Charles McCray, Bemidji

Ninth: $50 credit, Duane Reichel, Park Rapids

Tenth: $50 credit, Brett Bahr, Bemidji

100th: $100 credit, Bruce Nelson, Cohasset

            

The next Paul Bunyan Communications Pick-It Challenge is March Mania for the College Division 1 Men’s Basketball Tournament coming up in March.

Paul Bunyan Communications has the region’s largest and fastest all fiber optic network with over 5,500 square miles throughout most of Beltrami County and portions of Cass, Hubbard, Itasca, Koochiching, and St. Louis Counties.  The Cooperative provides broadband high speed internet services including the GigaZone, digital and high-definition television services, digital voice services, residential and business IT services, and is also home of northern Minnesota’s certified Apple Service Center.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments