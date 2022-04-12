BEMIDJI — Paul Bunyan Communications announces the winners of the sixth Pick-it March Mania Challenge.

Four hundred forty participants entered the free online contest to pick the winners of the college basketball tournament games for a chance to win a credit on a Paul Bunyan Communications account.

The top 10 finishers all won a credit on their Paul Bunyan Communications account.

First: Ashley Hirt, Bemidji, $500 credit

Second: Rory Sisco, Grand Rapids, $250 credit

Third: Susan Tesch, Bemidji, $100 credit

Fourth: Michelle Bercier, Blackduck, $50 credit

Fifth: Linda Myers, Tenstrike, $50 credit

Sixth: Todd Larson, Bemidji, $50 credit

Seventh: Rachelle Peterson, $50 credit

Eighth: Zach Thoma, Bemidji, $50 credit

Ninth: Dave Hiscock, Turtle River, $50 credit

10th: Tom Gustafson, Grand Rapids    $50 credit

Random Prize Drawing: Barb Jaggard, Cass Lake, 323rd place, $100 credit

Paul Bunyan Communications has the region’s largest all fiber optic network with over 5,500 square miles throughout most of Beltrami County and portions of Cass, Hubbard, Itasca, Koochiching, and St. Louis Counties.  The Cooperative provides Broadband High Speed Internet Services including the GigaZone™, digital and high-definition television services, digital voice services, Residential and Business IT services, and is also the home of northern Minnesota’s certified Apple Service Center.

